Sprinter Brianna Lyston makes impressive start to season at JC meet

National junior representative Brianna Lyston of Hydel High made an impressive start to the season after winning the Class One girls' 100m event at Saturday's Jamaica College/PureWater/R Danny Williams Invitational meet at Jamaica College, running 11.92 seconds (-1.2m/s).

The Jamaica College meet, which returned to the local calendar after last year's cancellation due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, saw a good turn out of athletes from across the island as the high schools track and field season resumed after a short break.

Lyston, who was a finalist in the 200m at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, last year, was an easy winner of her heat as Petersfield High's Alexis James, who won her heat as well, was second overall in 11.93 seconds (-0.3m/s) with Hydel's Oneka Wilson third in 12.05 seconds (0.1m/s).

Immaculate Conception's Mickaila Haisley took the Class Two event in 12.11 seconds (-0.2m/s) as Hydel's Alliah Baker was second in 12.17 seconds (-0.6m/s) and St Catherine High's Asharra Ulett third in 12.23 seconds (-0.2m/s).

Jody-Ann Daley of Hydel won the Class Three 100m race, running 12.22 seconds (0.6m/s) with Lacovia High's Sabrina Dockery placing second in 12.35 seconds (0.2m/s) and Alpha Academy's Tashay Faulkner third in 12.58 seconds (-0.9m/s).

Wolmer's Girls' Natrece East won the Class One race, winning the first heat in 12.43 seconds (1.5m/s), with two Immaculate Conception runners Kedoya Lindo in 12.64 seconds (-0.4ms/) and Kimberly Wright with 12.91 seconds (1.5m/s) taking second and third, respectively.

St Catherine's High Ulette won the girls' Class Two 100m hurdles in 13.84 seconds (-1.6m/s), with Hydel High's Shania Myers second in 14.02 seconds (-1.0m/s) and St Elizabeth Technical's Habiba Harris third in 14.64 seconds (-1.6m/s).

Essence Burbridge of Immaculate Conception High won the Class One event in 14.20 seconds (-2.5m/s), beating Hydel's Daena Dyer who was second in 15.25 seconds and St Jago High's Kay-Lagay Clarke third in 15.30 seconds.

Camoy Binger of St Jago took the Class Three 80m hurdles race in 11.48 seconds (-1.3m/s) with her teammate Bryana Davidson second in 11.54 seconds and Alpha Academy's Faulkner third in 12.05 seconds (-1.3m/s).

Hydel High's Malayia Duncan won the Class Four 70m hurdles in 11.22 seconds (-1.8m/s) in a photo finish ahead of St Jago's Alexia Williams who was also timed in 11.22 seconds while another St Jago runner, Taneca Whyte, was third in 11.62 seconds (0.4m/s).

Hydel High runners won all three girls' 800m races, starting with Dannielle King claiming the Class One event in 2:17.35 minutes, beating the St Jago pair of Alesia Douglas (2:17.37) and Damali Dobson (2:20.12).

Taiefa Gowe won Class Two with 2:20.49 seconds just beating St Catherine High's Jamara Patterson who was second in 2:20,62 seconds with Ferncourt High's Abigail Campbell third in 2:20.64 seconds.

Ricaria Campbell won the Class Three race in 2:22.93 seconds, St Jago High's Gabrielle Woolery was second in 2:25.10 seconds and Gillisha Gilbert third in 2:25.65 seconds.

St Jago High's Douglas won the Class One 1,500m, running 4:57.86 seconds with the Hydel High pair of King (5:04.10 minutes) and Jodian Campbell (5:12.62) taking second and third, respectively.

Steer Town High's Kaydeen Johnson won the Class Two 1,500m with 5:01.72 minutes, well ahead of Hydel's Kayla Myers (5:14.96) and Vere Technical's LaTanya Johnson (5:15.38).

Ashara Frater of Vere Technical won the Class Three 1,500m with 5:11.15, ahead of her teammate Shenelle Powell (5:14.31) and Hydel's Riaria Campbell (5:18.28).

St Catherine High's Serena Douglas took the 3,000m Open after running 11:42.08 minutes, Crsystal Coke of The Queen's School was second in 12:05.36 and Rihanna Gayle of St Andrew High third in 12:08.70.

