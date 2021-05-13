Sprinters take spotlight today with 100m finals on show

The temperature at the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Championships is expected to rise today with the anticipation of some sumptuous sprinting as the 100m finals are set to be contested at the National Stadium.

Despite winds strong enough to blow over tents and umbrellas and a day that went more than an hour over the scheduled time, the scene was set for what should be a fierce battle for points with the contenders starting to separate themselves.

The 100m sprinters battled strong headwinds gusting over 5.0 metres per second but all the contenders advanced to today's semi-finals set to run off at 9:55 am with the finals set to start at 4:30 pm.

Five finalists from Class Two in 2019 have advanced in the Class One girls led by Edwin Allen's Brandy Hall, who had a fast 11.98 seconds (-2.2m/s), Sashieka Steel of Holmwood Technical with 12.00 seconds (0.8m/s), Shakeira Bowra of St Catherine High with 12.05 seconds (-1.7m/s), Thenelle Williams of St Jago High with 12.00 seconds (-0.8m/s), and Camion College's Krystal Sloley with 12.02 seconds- (-0.8m/s).

As expected, the Clayton twins of Edwin Allen were the class of Class Two, both winning their respective heats, Tina in 12.05 seconds (-2.0m/s) and Tia in 12.36 seconds (-4.3m/s), and they will have Hydel's Alana Reid who ran 11.91 seconds (-3.8m/s), Western Champs winner Alexis James of Petersfield High with 12.08 seconds (-3.8m/s) and Hydel's Kerrica Hill with 12.28 seconds (-2.9m/s).

Rusea's High's Lavana Williams looked ready to run fast today as she cruised to a win in her Class Three heat in 12.21 seconds (-1.7m/s) but will face stiff challenge from the likes of the Hydel High pair of Shemonique Hazle with 12.39 seconds (-2.8m/s) and Amelia Green with 12.54 seconds (-1.7m/s), St Jago's 80m hurdles champion Camoy Binger with 12.81 seconds (-3.3m/s) and Vere Technical's Sashauna Smith, the Class Four winner two years ago.

Edwin Allen's Theianna-Lee Terrelonge was the fastest in Class Four, winning heat one in 12.58 seconds (-2.6m/s) and will be joined by teammate Toniann Allen, the Hydel pair of Onetta Mitchell and Ramielle Williams, Vere Technical's Marria Crossfield and Ackeelah White of St Catherine High.

Only the Class Three girls' 400m first round was contested as both classes one and two proceeded to Friday's semi-finals as Ferncourt High's Abigail Campbell led the qualifying with 56.16 seconds.

St Catherine High's Kitania Headley, Camio White of Holmwood Technical, Shevaughn Thomas of Vere Technical and Hydel's Sasha-Shunta Hemmings were the other top qualifiers.

Meanwhile, four schools led by defending champions Edwin Allen High have booked their places in all five relay events contested so far, the four 4x100m and the sprint medley finals to be run on Saturday's after yesterday's qualification rounds.

Edwin Allen High, Hydel High, St Jago High and Vere Technical are through to the finals to be run on Saturday afternoon.

The first round of the 4x400m relays will be run today.

Holmwood Technical and St Catherine High qualified for four of the five finals; Holmwood Technical will miss the Class Two 4x100m final while St Catherine will miss the sprint medley but will be represented in all the other three.

Edwin Allen lead the qualifiers in Class One after running 45.64 seconds in the heats, followed by Holmwood Technical's 45.76 seconds, Hydel's 45.88 seconds, St Jago's 46.18 seconds and Vere Technical's 46.24 seconds.

The Hydel Class Two team clocked 46.08 seconds to win their heat, Edwin Allen were next fastest with 46.20 seconds, with Immaculate Conception (47.35 seconds) and St Catherine High (47.40 seconds).

Hydel led Class Three qualifying with 47.14 seconds, followed by Vere Technical (47.27 seconds), Holmwood Technical (47.56 seconds) and Edwin Allen (47.66 seconds).

Edwin Allen led Class Four with 47.80 seconds, followed by Vere Technical (49.14 seconds), Hydel High (49.26 seconds) and St Catherine High (49.77 seconds).

Hydel High led all qualifiers in the sprint medley with four minutes 09.75 seconds with Edwin Allen next with 4:12.87 minutes and Manchester High 4:13.53 minutes.

— Paul Reid