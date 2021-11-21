MANY-TIME champions St George's College made it two wins in as many games in the shortened Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/Digicel Manning Cup season with 1-0 win over Bridgeport High in a lukewarm Group A clash at Spanish Town Prison Oval yesterday.

Captain Brian Burkett found the game's solitary strike in the 35th minute to hand the Neville Bell-coached team all three points, while condemning Bridgeport to their second-consecutive defeat.

With the win, St George's College moved into second on six points, same as surprise leaders Kingston Technical, who hold a superior goal difference owing to the extra game played.

Kingston Technical were 5-0 winners over Kingston High yesterday, while defending champions Jamaica College registered their first win of the season, blanking Charlie Smith 2-0 in the double-header at Ashenheim Stadium.

Despite the scoreline, Jamaica College remain in fifth place on four points, while Charlie Smith slipped to third in the seven-team standings on six points.

At Prison Oval, St George's College dominated proceedings in the early exchanges, but found Bridgeport's defence in a defiant mood.

They had to wait until five minutes past the hour mark to break the deadlock when Burkett caught goalkeeper Jahiem Williams off his line and lobbed him.

Bridgeport showed more attacking intent on the resumption, but would have nothing to show for it, as faulty shooting proved their undoing.

In fact, their best effort for the half came in the 82nd minute from a distance off the right boot of substitute Dominic Pitterson, as it kissed the crossbar on its way out.

Prior to that, St George's College stringed together a few good attacks and had two good-looking penalty shouts ignored in the probe to add to their tally.

On the hour mark, it took a good save from goalkeeper Jahiem Williams to deny the North Street-based team a second, as he utilised every inch of his just over 5ft tall figure to pull down Adrian Reid's effort.

Minutes later Burkett's well-taken left-footed free kick from an angle came back off the crossbar with Reid steering his header off the rebound wide.

And, with their final build-up of the game, Justin Nelson and Matthew Spence combined well to break down Bridgeport's defence, but the latter's tame effort didn't really bother Williams.