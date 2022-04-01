St Jago hope to get the jump on competition at Champs

Things don't always go according to plan and the athlete everyone thought would be the star doesn't always turn out to be.

But that's the fun part of coaching for Kurt Brooks — watching each athlete rise to the occasion.

Being a teacher by profession, Brooks, the girls' team jump coach at St Jago High, brings more to the table more than just sports experience and the manner in which he communicates his expectations, allows him to maximise his impact on each athlete — both on and off the field.

Brooks was introduced to track and field by Khanai Senior, who imparted knowledge about the long and triple jump events. He later honed his craft, launching his coaching career in 2002 and has for the past 10 years been molding great jumpers at the Monk Street-based school.

“To say I love what I do as a coach would be an understatement,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“I am a very passionate individual when it comes to sports. But as a teacher, I oftentimes try my very best not just to coach but to teach individuals about the sport/event,” said Brooks, who took over from then Coach Raymond “KC” Graham.

Since being at St Jago, Brooks had the privilege of guiding the likes of Tamara Francis, Nadina Marsh, Petagaye O'Connor, and Natasha Ruddock and others to credible performances at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships over the years.

In fact, one of his most memorable outing at the much-anticipated championship was in his very first year as a coach.

“That 2002 Champs was a special one for me when the girls scored 65 points in the horizontal jumps and won every single jump that year. The present coach, Mr [Keilando] Goburn, while we were batchmates at GC Foster College saw it fit to let me continue as the coach,” he shared.

It is often said that great coaches walk the walk. They expect their team to be prepared and on time and also expect can-do attitudes out of their charges.

Brooks, a St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) alum who won both daCosta Cup and Olivier Shield during his time in Santa Cruz, adopts a similar stance and given the positive response from his athletes, has high expectations for this year's April 5-9 championships at the National Stadium.

Kayla Gaye Clarke and Mackhada Linton in Class One and Jade-Ann Dawkins in Class two are his medal prospects in the long jump, while Breanna Campbell in Class Three and Alexia Williams in Class Four are just two of those carrying medal hopes in triple jump.

“These girls are a hard-working batch and obviously as a coach I push them and help them to believe that they can do what the set their minds to and of course, with that belief, they have improved each time they jump. As a matter of fact, there are six girls who have had personal best leaps two or three times this season,” Brooks noted.

“This current crop of girls are very talented and so I am very optimistic about their chances this year. The possibility exists that a girl in each class can medal once they execute and perform to the best of their abilities,” he declared.

On a bigger scale, Brooks believes the manner in which Head Coach Keilando Goburn leads the programme, could see the St Jago girls improve on their second-place finish behind Edwin Allen, who secured their seventh consecutive hold on the girls' title last year.

St Jago girls, who tallied 207 points in 2019, improved significantly, amassing 309.50 last year, some 30.5 points behind the champions.

“Based on how things are going in training, I think they will improve in the championship as always and this comes with the help of the coaching staff based on how the head coach, Mr Goburn, structure his programme,” said Brooks.

“So given their determination, I expect each of the girls to perform to their ultimate best and deliver for their school, self, family and friends. For the persons leaving this year, I trust that they will get offers from colleges abroad...well put it this way, they have been getting calls already,” he ended.