St Jago's Prince claims 400m crown to steal spotlight

Kingston College (KC) opened up a 37-point lead atop the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships heading into the penultimate day highlighted by a splendid 45.99 run by Gregory Prince of St Jago High that brought the curtain down on the day.

KC, hunting a record 33rd title, moved to 131 points after 15 finals and hold a sizeable lead over defending champions Jamaica College (JC) in second on 94.33 points.

Former champions Calabar High moved into third spot on 53 points ahead of St Jago on 43 with Edwin Allen rounding out the top five with 38 points.

In the first boys' final of the day, KC rattled up 15 points courtesy of Necko Reid (1.75m) and Zachary Merchant (1.70m) who were first and third, respectively. Calabar's Kijuan Williams was second with 1.75m while JC's Javion Pladley was fourth with 1.65m.

At this point, KC had established a 29-point advantage in a massive swing as the popular Champs magazine had predicted JC to be leading by two points on 72 points to KC's 70 after nine finals.

Late bloomer and favourite Trevor Gunzell of Edwin Allen captured the Class One discus gold with a throw of 61.65m ahead of Calabar's Kobe Lawrence with 60.92m.

It was a good day for Edwin Allen as Christopher Young took third with 57.66 ahead of JC's Shamar Reid (55.12m) and KC's Altwayne Bedward (54.60m).

Troydian Flemmings captured the Class Three 400m in 50.25 and was a few steps ahead of JC's Samuel Creary, who was second with 51.06. Demarrco Bennett of Excelsior High was third in 51.12 ahead of Dantae Simpson who was fourth with 51.14.

The Class Two 400m was massive for KC as they garnered maximum 16 points as Marcinho Rose ran a personal best of 48.03 to win gold ahead of his teammate Tahj-Marques White, who closed late coming from fifth to second in 48.39. Enrique Webster of STETHS finished third in 48.90.

St Jago's Prince crowned himself king of the 400m winning in 45.99 seconds before rushing into the crowd to embrace his mother.

He ran a measured race and won comfortably ahead of Deandre Watkin of JC who ran a stout race from lane one in 46.50.

Meanwhile, Khailan Vitalis of KC struck gold in the gruelling 10-discipline decathlon amassing over 5,000 points but up to press time, the final tally was not available.

Earlier in the 200m, KC's six athletes all advanced to the semi-finals, while main rival JC had four through as both their Class Three runners failed.

Calabar's Nickecoy Bramwell got the action on the way cruising home in heat one in 23.05 which was the fastest of the day. In that heat, JC's Jhevonte Coburn was fifth in 25.13 while Jayden Pottinger was also fifth in heat 5 in 25.80. KC's Shavaughn Brown (23.89) and Nyrone Wade (24.00) are through.

In Class Two, JC's 100m champion Mark Anthony Miller eased into the semis with a relaxed 22.68 but it was Omarion Barrett of Steer Town High who clocked the fastest time of 22.26 in winning heat 1. KC's Marcinho Rose also looked good, stopping the clock at 22.61.

Freshly minted Class One 100m champion Bryan Levell of Edwin Allen was quickest into the semi-final clocking 21.78. KC's Adrian Kerr (21.79), Wolmer's Boys' Ricquan Graham (21.91), Mark Manley (21.98) of Calabar, JC's Deandre Watkins (22.02) are all safely through.

KC suffered a major setback as their Class Three 4x100m messed up their second exchange, and despite recovering to finish fourth, were disqualified as the dropped baton was picked up by the outgoing runner and instead it should have been picked up by the incoming runner as per rule TR 24.6.3.

Calabar High enter the final with the fastest time with 44.68 ahead of St Jago High with 45.35. JC were fifth-best with 45.89.

In Class Two, Calabar were again the fastest into the final clocking 41.97. JC (42.17), KC (42.26) and STETHS (42.54) are through to the final.

In Class One, KC led all qualifiers with 40.27 with Edwin Allen winning Heat 1 in 40.64. JC (40.80), (STETHS (40.82), Calabar (40.86) also advanced safely.

In the Class Two high jump preliminary, as expected, all the top protagonists advanced to the final. Favourite Aaron McKenzie of KC and Kesean Rhooms of Cornwall College leapt 1.90m and lead all qualifiers.

The powerful Zachery Campbell of JC led all qualifiers into the Class Two shot put final with 17.20m. His teammate Delangelo Jackson was second best with 15.46m. Rajay Hamilton of St Catherine High did 15.40m. Both KC throwers Despiro Wray (14.54m) and Antwon Walkin (14.41m) are through to the final.