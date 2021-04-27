St Jago stomp competition in runaway Central Champs win

St Jago High School completed a comprehensive victory in defence of their title last Thursday when they scored 414 points at the Central Athletics Championships, doubling up the total of 207 by second-placed Edwin Allen at the G C Foster College in St Catherine.

The schools completing the top five were Clarendon College with 146, Vere Technical High with 99 points and St Catherine High with 72 points.

The boys from Monk Street had begun the day with a comfortable lead and destroyed the opposition on a day when they scored heavily in all disciplines and in all classes.

Noted for their success in the sprint hurdles, St Jago took gold in the 100m Class Three hurdles when Akeem Richards won in 14.05 seconds. Otis Bennett of Clarendon College was second in 14.86 seconds.

They were first and second in Class Two, as Demario Prince took gold in 13.97 seconds, while Andre Harris won silver in 14.01 seconds. Matthew Sullivan of Vere Technical took bronze in 14.25 seconds.

Alex Taylor won the Class Two 800m in 1:57.92 minutes ahead of Franklin Taylor of Fogo Road in 1:58.44 minutes. Daniel Barton of Vere Tech was third in 2:04.82 minutes.

Kemarly Baker took the Class One boys' 400m hurdles in 56.63 seconds while his teammate Jaheene Bell did not complete the race.

The 200m for Class Two boys was one of the most competitive events at the championships and that was won by Raheem Pinnock in 22.19 seconds for the champions. Deshaun Gordon of Charlemont was second in 22.28 seconds, while Tajai Duffus of St Jago was third in 22.68 seconds.

Jevaughn Samuels also won the gold for St Jago when he edged the Class Two boys' triple jump with a best of 13.07m. Zico Bennett of Hydel was a very close second with 13.06m. Omarion Walford of St Jago also medalled when he finished third with 12.72m.

Chad Gordon, who was the lone competitor in the Class One boys' triple jump, was the final gold medal winner for the boys in green and yellow with a best mark of 13.55m.