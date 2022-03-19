St James rebound in ISSA basketball

MONTEGO BAY, St James — St James High rebounded from their first loss of the ISSA/Western Conference boys' Under-19 basketball season with a big 103-34 win over York Castle High at Cornwall College on Thursday.

Kemauny Welch led the way with a double-double while Reiki Brown and Wayne Lawrence also scored double digits for St James High, who had had their two-game winning start snapped by defending champions Herbert Morrison on Tuesday.

Holland High got their first win of the season, swamping Cornwall College 121-48 at Holland High. Holland had lost their first two games of the season.

St James held York Castle to just 18 points in their last three quarters as they led 20-16 after the first quarter, 51-25 at the half-time break, and were up 76-32 at the end of the third quarter. Welch scored a game-high 42 points with 19 rebounds and six blocked shots.

Brown scored 26 points with eight assists and seven steals while Lawrence scored 18 points. T'Sean Crosman pulled down 19 rebounds.

Lennon Richards scored 14 points to lead York Castle while Prinston Bryan scored 11 points.

At Holland, the home team jumped out to a fast start and never looked back against a hapless Cornwall College who have given up over 100 points in three of their four losses.

Holland led 27-6, 61-18 and 90-32, respectively, at the end of each of the first three quarters, with national Under-17 players Flawless Travers and Tyreese Williams leading the way.

Travers had 42 points to lead all scorers, Williams had 34 points and 33 rebounds, and Ray-Jay Dixon scored 26 points and had 12 rebounds.

Shemar Martin scored a season-high 30 points for Cornwall College while Matai Williams scored 10 points and had five rebounds.

