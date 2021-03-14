St Lucia's Antoine honing triple jump skills in Jamaica, eyes Tokyo 2020

Sandisha Antoine's name is fast becoming synonymous with regional triple jump.

The St Lucian sensation has chosen Jamaica, and in particular, the Ricketts Performance Centre to take her to the next level in her drive to fulfil her Olympic Games dreams.

The 29-year-old Antoine has a personal best of 13.91m and needs to hop, skip and jump to 14.32m to make the qualifying standard for the Olympic Games.

This, she feels, will be achieved under the tutelage of Coach Kerry-Lee Ricketts and her training partner Shanieka Ricketts.

“So the first target is the Olympic standard which is 14.32m, which I hope to achieve very soon, and once we get there, it's about being consistent amongst the mid-14s and anything can happen after that,” said Antoine, as she paused from her training to speak to the Jamaica Observer on Friday.

“I have been here since November 2019 to prepare for the Olympics, and unfortunately or fortunately, COVID happened and it gave me more time to prepare for the Games,” she noted.

“I am here training under Coach Ricketts with Ricketts Performance Centre and with Shanieka Ricketts as a very good training partner,” Antoine added.

Since joining the new Jamaican outfit, the St Lucian native has seen growth in her overall development.

“So far things have been great as I have really learnt a lot. I really feel like I am improving everyday with my speed, [and]certainly strength. So I am really looking forward to competing and showing all of that work,” said Antoine.

Antoine, while representing St Lucia at the 2015 North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC) Championships in Costa Rica, finished seventh in triple jump behind none other than Shanieka Ricketts. Ricketts won with a leap of 14.23m and Antoine leapt 13.53m.

“I have been following Shanieka's career when I first competed with her at the NACAC Championships in Costa Rica in 2015, and I have seen the progression from 14.20m to what she is jumping right now,” Antoine pointed out.

“So, ultimately, I was like, definitely something is happening over there [Jamaica]. So I know it would benefit to go over there to train with her and Coach Ricketts,” she added.

“When I just came I didn't know exactly how that was going to go. But I was always really excited just to be able to train with one of the best in the world. So, to me, that was just a great opportunity to be alongside such a great athlete,” said Antione.

Having spent time in Martinique, Antione is fluent in three languages — English, French and Spanish — and of course Patios. “Mi understand it man,” she said in a snap demonstration of her command of the Jamaican dialect.

Antoine, who is ranked 78th in the triple jump in the world, says the similarity of the St Lucian and Jamaican cultures made it easy for her to adapt to life in the land of wood and water.

“There are a lot of similarities, like the vibes. I am from St Lucia originally, but I lived in Martinique, and over there it's kind of different because they are influenced by the French and European culture.

“So being here really got that flavour from back home and I am comfortable and understand how things and people work,” Antoine explained.

“I really love ackee and when it is in season I make ackee pizza. It's my favourite,” she revealed.

The St Lucian star says she is really confident about representing her country at the Olympic Games based on what is happening in training.

“I am really confident; coach is confident [from] what is happening in training,” ended Antoine.

