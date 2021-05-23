Stakeholders look ahead after successful gymnastics testing series

WITH the inaugural staging of the Mayberry Gymnastics Strength & Skills Testing Series being rated as a success, organisers and sponsors alike are already looking forward to its next edition.

By all indications the event, which was brought to life by key stakeholders Mayberry Investments Limited, Jamaica School of Gymnastics (JSG), and the unremitting support of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), is expected to continue on a yearly basis and as such, the second in the series is set to be announced soon.

The recently concluded three-day event was successfully executed, considering the many adjustments that had to be made to comply with the novel coronavirus pandemic protocols, and showcased over 100 gymnasts from all across the island at Jamaica School of Gymnastics.

It was three days of fun-filled action as the participants, ages five and over, enthusiastically displayed a willingness to improve their strengths and skills with the assistance of well-trained coaches and a dedicated support system, including parents.

At the end of it all Kaylajay Clarke of JSG topped level one with 41 points, ahead of Laila Grier (39 points) and Jordan Fung (38 points), both of Nishida's Gymnastics (Kingston).

Elissa Ennis (52 points) of JSG topped level two, followed by Skyler Smith (45 points) of Nishida's Kingston and Kiemoya Brown (30 points), also of JSG, while Orchid Hall (33 points), Jadah Amos (29 points) and Khloe Elliott (28 points), all of JSG, were the top three finishers in the Bronze group.

JSG's Kyra-Jhanae Ramsey (47 points) finished tops in level three, ahead of Leah Millwood (40 points) of Nishida's Kingston and Micah McIntyre (25 points), also of JSG.

Level four was won by Saysha Hall (55 points) of JSG followed by her clubmate Leah-Paige Phillips (53 points) and Charlie Taylor (51 points) of Nishida's Kingston.

Level five athletes were merged with silver, gold and platinum athletes and at the end of that action, the level five pair of Natashley Prehay (42 points) and Abryanna Mothersille (31 points) of JSG were the top two finishers. Khalilia Barton (29 points), a platinum member of JSG, was third.

Savanna Adams (42 points) of JSG, Sky Golding (39.5 points) of Nishida's Kingston and Elyssa Alexander (39 points) of JSG were the top finishers in level six.

Meanwhile, the Nishida's Kingston trio of Jeniah Chung (54 points), Christiyana Martin (34 points) and Milan Kimika Ennevor (39 points) took the top three spots in level seven.

Stephanie Harrison, senior marketing manager at Mayberry Investments Limited, was pleased with the end results of what she believes was a very valuable event.

The top-performing gymnasts were awarded platinum, gold, silver, and bronze trophies, as well as medals.

“I am elated that Mayberry was presented with the opportunity to be a part of this event, and we are tremendously appreciative of the unwavering support from everyone who assisted to make it a success for our athletes,” said Harrison.

“Sports is one of the most incredible nation-building and youth development tools worldwide, and the Mayberry family is happy to have initiated this partnership with the National Gymnastics Federation of Jamaica as we all help to nurture talented youth to achieve high-level performances worldwide,” she added.

Nicole Grant Brown, president of Jamaica Gymnastics Association (JGA), was also delighted with the outcome as she expressed gratitude for the much-needed support to flip the sport in the right direction.

“This strength and skills testing marked the launch of the junior Olympic programme to monitor our athletes from age six and upwards as we widen the talent pool,” she reasoned.

“It was a tremendous success! We were able to assess each child in various areas of core strength, leg strength, arm strength as well as skills, based on their levels, so it was really good and we look forward to the next one,” Grant-Brown ended.

— Sherdon Cowan