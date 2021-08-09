Star Search basketball camp returns

The KFC Star Search basketball camp will return after a year's absence due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and will be staged this year at three venues across the island, starting today in Montego Bay.

After the opening two days at the Montego Bay Boys Club, the camp, run by the Jamaica Basketball Association (JaBA), will be staged in Manchester at Knox College from August 11-12; and at the National Stadium courts in Kingston from August 13-14, a release said yesterday.

According to the release, “The KFC Star Search camp will resume with a different format which is better-suited to conform to the prescribed protocols stipulated by ODPEM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management).”

The camp, which has been recognised by the NCAA, has helped to identify talented players who have been able to take up scholarship offers at various American high schools and colleges over the years.

The release stated: “Talented male players in the Under-19, -17 and -15 categories from each conference will be invited to participate, and select girls in the Under-15 section will also participate in the series.

“Camp administrators and coaches will interface with approximately 180 young campers during the week-long activities where both senior and regional coaches will have an opportunity to assess and guide the youthful talent.”

It added: “A new feature of the camp is the use of the Elite 1 recruiting and evaluation platform which has assisted in the development of over 500 NCAA and professional athletes. The platform will be used to assess players live and on video, verify statistics and profile information, and provide written feedback which allows for comparison with peers globally.”

Main sponsor KFC will provide financial support as well as meals for campers and staff.

The Sports Development Foundation (SDF) has also contributed to the staging of the camp, JaBA said.

“Jamaica Basketball Association is indeed thankful as we seek to provide a platform for sport and youth development,” the JaBA statement said.

— Paul A Reid