STATIN partners with 2021 Virtual Reggae Marathon

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) has partnered with the 2021 virtual Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K in an innovative move to sensitise Jamaican participants about the importance of the population and housing census scheduled for 2022.

The upcoming census is aimed at collecting information on the number of people residing in the country, their living conditions, and other key socio-economic characteristics and to assess the changes which have taken place in Jamaica since the last census in 2011. Census data also provides a base for the development of policies and plans to improve the economic and social status of the population.

“As part of the integration strategy, STATIN team members will participate in this year's event, virtually, while some other participants will do so physically along the Negril route established by Reggae Marathon over the past 20 years,” said Alfred “Frano” Francis, race director for Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K.

He explained that the partnership this year was to sensitise Jamaican walkers and runners about STATIN, leading up to the 2022 census.

However, Francis emphasised that no information gathering by STATIN will take place during the virtual marathon race event, which began in 30 countries across the world and Jamaica on November 13 and will end on December 5, 2021.

In addition, 600 participants from overseas insisted on travelling to Jamaica to run/walk during that period along the established Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon & 10k route in Negril. They will be responsible to clock their times and submit them online to Reggae Marathon.

Francis also noted that the Heart Foundation of Jamaica – charity partner of Reggae Marathon – will again benefit from funds raised by participants, while various charities in Negril will receive contributions from the Reggae Runnerz of the USA, the largest annual participating group in Reggae Marathon in recent years. Reggae Runnerz team members have planned an itinerary to include visits to tourist attractions in and around Negril following their run/walk.