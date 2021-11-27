Statue of Usain Bolt to be mounted in South Florida

Statue of Usain Bolt to be mounted in South FloridaSaturday, November 27, 2021
|
FLORIDA, USA (CMC) — A life-sized bronze statue of eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt is to be installed at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, South Florida, at a cost of US$250,000.
Jamaican-American Miramar Commissioner Alexandra Davis said the sculpture of the world's fastest man “will spur on economic development and serve as an inspiration for up-and-coming athletes of all ages and backgrounds”.
Artist Basil Watson has been commissioned to create the sculpture in Bolt's signature pose from a position of kneeling on one knee.
The art piece will be funded in part by the Art in Public Places Fund as well as Art in the Parks capital project, Davis said. It is expected to be ready to be mounted by October 2022.
Tribute will also be paid to the global sprint icon at the Ansin Sports Complex, where the Miramar Invitational (April 9, 2022), the Coach O Invitational (June 11, 2022), and the NACAC New Life Invitational (June 12, 2022) will be held.
In addition to having stamped his mark on the Olympics, Bolt is also an 11-time World Champion.
The retired Jamaican sprinter, who is nicknamed “Lightning Bolt”, still holds the record in the 100 metres, 200 metres and 4×100 metres relay.
