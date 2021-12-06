Steel loses in round of 16 as Jamaica draw blank at Junior Pan Am Games

DEMARIO Steele lost in the round of 16 in the men's individual Epee of the fencing competition as Jamaica ended its participation in the first-ever Pan American Junior Games in Cali, Colombia.

Steele matched the accomplishment of his teammate Meeah Bradford who lost in the round of 16 in the women's individual foil on Friday's opening day of the fencing event.

Jamaica had participants in 10 disciplines but was one of 11 of the 31 delegations that failed to earn a medal up to Saturday's second to last day of competition.

Aruba won three medals, Trinidad and Tobago won two, St Kitts and Nevis, Guayana, Barbados and The Bahamas each won one medal.

On Saturday, Steel won one of his four preliminary round matches, beating Bolivia's Marco Esteban Rojas Verduguez 5-2 after losses to Jorge Ignacio Valderrama Bugueno of Chile, Julio Ernesto Arias Petterson of Panama and Andres Jose Figueroa Carrillo of Puerto Rico.

In the round of 16 he was beaten 15-14 by American Joseph Wu.

— Paul Reid