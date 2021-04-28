Stephen 'Bomber' Jones returned as president of Jamaica Boxing Board

Stephen “Bomber” Jones was returned as president of the Jamaica Boxing Board last Thursday at its annual general meeting held at the conference room of the Jamaica Olympic Association.

Others elected were Xavier Leveridge as first vice-president; Margaret Christie as second vice-president; Leroy Brown as general secretary; David Clarke as assistant general secretary; Sonia Jackson as treasurer; and board members include Peter Richards, Debra Lopez-Spence, and Clifford Brown.

Jones, who has been president since 2010, said that the sport had been set back appreciably by the novel coronavirus pandemic, but he was confident that it would rebound in a positive way in the near future. He indicated that the board's ambitious Gloves over Guns project, which at the beginning of COVID-19-inspired shutdown had over 500 young boys and girls involved, will move forward, as would the board's development programme.

Returning General Secretary Brown said that succession planning would also be an area of special attention for the new administration which has some dedicated new members.

The association honoured two former members — former President Keith Brown and former Vice-President Kingsley Goodison – for several years of dedicated service to boxing in Jamaica by electing them to be honorary life members of the association.