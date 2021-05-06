STETHS duo finds joy in high jump PBs

The St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) pair of Dejone Raymond and Tierick Smith were just two of the dominant athletes for the host school at the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA )GraceKennedy Western Athletics Championships held in St Elizabeth last week.

Both Raymond and Smith jumped personal best heights in the boys' Class One high jump to secure first and second place and a big 16 points as their school romped to victory in the regional championships.

With qualification for the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships being limited to just 12 athletes for the field events, the regional championships have taken on even more significance this year. So, the performances of the STETHS pair not only helped them gain big points for their school, but also spots at the high school track and field showpiece that was unfortunately cancelled last year.

Smith achieved his personal best when he cleared the bar at 2.0m and celebrated wildly with a summersault unto the high jump bed as his teammates cheered him on.

Raymond was able to take the bar higher than his teammate to 2.05m, and after clearing at the second attempt, decided to call it a day, as he too was able to mark the occasion with a personal best, but with less fanfare than Smith.

Both boys are now looking forward to the Champs which begins on Tuesday, May 11 at National Stadium.

Raymond, who is the more subdued of the two, credited his coach for the personal best and gold medal.

“It feels really great. I feel proud of myself. I feel like I have made my parents proud, my coach proud. Listening to his instructions is really what helped me to achieve my personal best and I am really grateful.”

He is also targeting both another PR and a gold medal at Champs.

“I am very excited for Champs, I am really looking to PR at Champs, hopefully get a gold medal and continue to make my parents, my coaches and my teammates proud.”

Smith was elated with being able to achieve his main target at Western Champs.

“I felt really great because I did what my coach told me to do because I really wanted to jump two meters and I did it.”

He clearly fed off the energy of his teammates who cheered wildly during his jumps and is looking forward to more.

“I feel really great because I just PR and I am hoping to get a medal at Champs. It helps very much because you feed off the crowd and jump very high, that's all I can say.”

STETHS won the boys' section of Western Champs by a whopping 195.5 points.

— Dwayne Richards