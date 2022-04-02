STETHS hope to keep high standard going

St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) set a very high standard last year when they swept all three boys' 100m titles at last year's ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, winning four medals, just missing a fourth in the process.

It is unlikely there will be a repeat this year, however, says new Head Coach Byron James, as nearly all the finalists who returned, he said, are short of work after just retunring from injury layoff.

James, a former Headley Cup cricket player while at STETHS and who had been understudying Reynaldo Walcott for a few years before taking over full-time this season, admitted to being nervous and excited to be leading his alma mater into the Champs battle.

“We won't repeat that same feat as we did last year,” James said bluntly when asked if there was a repeat on the cards this year. “We are still short on work and some guys are just coming back from injuries.”

Tramaine Todd, who won Class Three, has moved up a class, while Orlando Wint, who took the Class Two title last year, and Javorne Dunkley who finish third will be in the cauldron that the Class One 100m is expected to be.

Some of the runners underwent medical procedures and were just getting back into competition last month for the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Championships.

James said: “They are slowly but surely getting back to their best. For me and the guys, the procedures are new, in terms of us not having that sort of experience before. Therefore, as the coach I have to design ways in which they are comfortable to train without being in much discomfort and knowing that we are just taking it one day at a time,” he said. “As for their expectations, I'm not putting too much pressure on them, just want them to go out and do their best and have fun while doing so.”

As a new coach at a school that has a long history of track and field excellence, James is well aware of the job at hand, but said the responsibility was not his alone. “It's hard work and shared determination,” he explained.

STETHS, who retained both male and female titles at Western Champs, were fourth in the boys' side at Champs last year with 181 points, and 11th on the girls' side. James told the Jamaica Observer, “We have been working really hard and we are determined to finish in the top five for boys this year.

“[Meanwhile, I am expecting the girls to score the same amount of points and maintain the same position.”

While they were led by the sprinter last year, James said this team is more rounded.

“In comparison to years gone by, I must say this year we do have a more balanced team and the field events should be giving us some points this year as well,” James ended.