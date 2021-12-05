STETHS, Munro lead seven into D'Cup

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Former champions St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS) and Munro College were among seven schools that qualified for the quarter-finals of the ISSA daCosta Cup competition after a hectic schedule of games yesterday.

Fourteen schools have now secured their berths in the second round, with only Zone E with defending champions Clarendon College left to be decided.

Just 16 schools, two from each of the eight zones, will qualify for the second round of the competition this year, a move that was made due to the six-week delayed start.

Despite contrasting results, STETHS and Munro College booked their spots from Zone C while Manchester High and Christiana played out a 0-0 draw to take both spots from Zone D; Happy Grove and St Thomas Technical are the qualifiers from Zone G while McGrath High got the lone remaining spot from Zone H, joining Dinthill Technical.

Meanwhile Manning's School won Zone B — beating Frome Technical 3-0 despite playing with 10 men — and joined William Knibb Memorial and Cornwall College from Zone A and Garvey Maceo High and Vere Technical from Zone F, the early qualifiers.

Zamario Douglas scored for STETHS as they edged Lacovia High 1-0 in the first game of the Zone C play-off double-header at St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex.

STETHS topped the zone with 16 points, four more than runners-up Munro College who still advanced despite being beaten 1-0 by outgoing Ben Francis KO champions BB Coke High.

Munro College, who finished with 12 points, lost both games in the play-offs.

Manchester High and Christiana High both ended Zone D on 14 points, one more than Holmwood Technical who beat Belair High 4-2 in their game.

Garvey Maceo High beat Old Harbour High 6-0 to run their perfect win record in Zone F to seven games, as Cleo Clarke scored four times to take his tally to 10 goals while Christopher Mundle and Shaquile Blackstock scored one each.

Happy Grove topped Zone G with 13 points after beating Seaforth High 2-1, with St Thomas Tech taking the runner-up spot on 11 points after beating Port Antonio High 2-0.

Cavauni Gowdie, Tyrese Wright and Justin Taylor scored doubles for McGrath High in their 9-0 whipping of St Mary High at Lynch Park to take the runner-up spot in Zone H behind Dinthill Technical.

McGrath advanced on goal difference ahead of Charlemont High, who beat York Castle High 4-2 as both finished on 11 points.

Yesterday's results

Zone B

Rusea's High-2 Green Pond-3

Petersfield High-1 Godfrey Stewart-1

Frome-0 Mannings- 3

Zone C

Lacovia High-0 STETHS-1

BB Coke High-1 Munro College- 0

Zone D

Alston High-1 deCarteret College-2

Christiana High-0 Manchester High-0

Holmwood Tech- 4 Belair High-2

Zone F

Foga Road High-3 Vere Tech-3

Old Harbour High-0 Garvey Maceo-6

Zone G

Seaforth High-1 Happy Grove High-2

Port Antonio High-0 St Thomas Technical-2

Zone H

McGrath High-9 St Mary High-0

Brown's Town High-0 Ocho Rios High-0

York Castle High-2 Charlemont High-4

