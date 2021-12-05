STETHS, Munro lead seven into D'Cup

STETHS, Munro lead seven into D'CupSunday, December 05, 2021
|
SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Former champions St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS) and Munro College were among seven schools that qualified for the quarter-finals of the ISSA daCosta Cup competition after a hectic schedule of games yesterday.
Fourteen schools have now secured their berths in the second round, with only Zone E with defending champions Clarendon College left to be decided.
Just 16 schools, two from each of the eight zones, will qualify for the second round of the competition this year, a move that was made due to the six-week delayed start.
Despite contrasting results, STETHS and Munro College booked their spots from Zone C while Manchester High and Christiana played out a 0-0 draw to take both spots from Zone D; Happy Grove and St Thomas Technical are the qualifiers from Zone G while McGrath High got the lone remaining spot from Zone H, joining Dinthill Technical.
Meanwhile Manning's School won Zone B — beating Frome Technical 3-0 despite playing with 10 men — and joined William Knibb Memorial and Cornwall College from Zone A and Garvey Maceo High and Vere Technical from Zone F, the early qualifiers.
Zamario Douglas scored for STETHS as they edged Lacovia High 1-0 in the first game of the Zone C play-off double-header at St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex.
STETHS topped the zone with 16 points, four more than runners-up Munro College who still advanced despite being beaten 1-0 by outgoing Ben Francis KO champions BB Coke High.
Munro College, who finished with 12 points, lost both games in the play-offs.
Manchester High and Christiana High both ended Zone D on 14 points, one more than Holmwood Technical who beat Belair High 4-2 in their game.
Garvey Maceo High beat Old Harbour High 6-0 to run their perfect win record in Zone F to seven games, as Cleo Clarke scored four times to take his tally to 10 goals while Christopher Mundle and Shaquile Blackstock scored one each.
Happy Grove topped Zone G with 13 points after beating Seaforth High 2-1, with St Thomas Tech taking the runner-up spot on 11 points after beating Port Antonio High 2-0.
Cavauni Gowdie, Tyrese Wright and Justin Taylor scored doubles for McGrath High in their 9-0 whipping of St Mary High at Lynch Park to take the runner-up spot in Zone H behind Dinthill Technical.
McGrath advanced on goal difference ahead of Charlemont High, who beat York Castle High 4-2 as both finished on 11 points.
Yesterday's results
Zone B
Rusea's High-2 Green Pond-3
Petersfield High-1 Godfrey Stewart-1
Frome-0 Mannings- 3
Zone C
Lacovia High-0 STETHS-1
BB Coke High-1 Munro College- 0
Zone D
Alston High-1 deCarteret College-2
Christiana High-0 Manchester High-0
Holmwood Tech- 4 Belair High-2
Zone F
Foga Road High-3 Vere Tech-3
Old Harbour High-0 Garvey Maceo-6
Zone G
Seaforth High-1 Happy Grove High-2
Port Antonio High-0 St Thomas Technical-2
Zone H
McGrath High-9 St Mary High-0
Brown's Town High-0 Ocho Rios High-0
York Castle High-2 Charlemont High-4
— Paul Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy