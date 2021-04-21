St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) showed good form at the Ashenheim Stadium yesterday as they took full advantage of critical preparation time ahead of Western Championships which will be held on their home grounds next week Friday.

With the Western Championships rescheduled after a three-weekend shutdown which also resulted in inactivity for schools preparing for the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships, the STETHS athletes, especially in the lower classes, showed that they were ready to be competitive at home.

The STETHS boys dominated the Class Three and Class Two sprint hurdles as they enjoyed the hospitality afforded them by Jamaica College (JC) at their Old Hope Road facility.

In the Class Three boys' 100m hurdles Jordain Thompson won with 13.68secs (+2.3m/s) while his teammate Ricoy Hunter was second in 13.70secs (+2.6m/s). Shaquane Gordon of Calabar High School was third in 13.74secs (+2.3m/s).

The Class Two boys' 110m hurdles was swept by STETHS. Allem Pinto was first in 13.74secs (+2.9m/s), Shamer Blake was second in 13.89secs (+3.9m/s) and Rajaun Brooks third in 13.95secs (+2.4m/s).

They were even more dominant in the Class Three boys' 100m taking the top four places in the event. Ricoy Hunter was first in 11.36secs (+3.4m/s), Raejhaun Riley was second in 11.44secs (+3.8m/s), Sawayne Kerr third in 11.47secs (+2.5m/s) and Zavier Allen fourth in 11.56secs (+3.4m/s).

In the Class Two boys' 100m Hector Benjamin of JC was first in 10.74secs (+2.3m/s) while Orlando Wint of STETHS was second in 10.79secs (+2.3m/s) and Allem Pinto of STETHS third in 10.88secs (+2.4m/s).

The Class Three girls' took first and second in the 70m hurdles — Habiba Harris winning in 12.08secs (1.8m/s) while Chrystal Salmon was second in 12.19secs (+2,2m/s). Najhada Seymoure of Excelsior High School was third in 12.45secs (+2.2m/s).

Essence Burbridge of Immaculate Conception High School won the Class Two girls' 100m hurdles in 13.86secs (+3.3m/s), while Shackelia Green continued to fly the flag for STETHS with a second place finish in 14.25secs (+1.4m/s). Alexia Austin of Glengoffe High was third in 14.51secs (-0.3m/s).

In the girls' 100m Class Four Leeona Thompson was third for STETHS in 13.37secs (-1.5m/s), Rickay Daugherty of Mona High was second in 13.28secs (-1.4m/s) while Kaysian Sewell of Wolmer's Girls won in 13.20secs (-1.8m/s).

These performances will give the school located in Santa Cruz a real boost ahead of their regional championships. STETHS are the defending boys' champions and will be looking to defend that title while the girls finished second last year and will be looking to go one better this time around.

Meanwhile, today is day one of the two-day Central Championships which will pit Edwin Allen High School and Hydel High School together again in what is expected to be a close championship. St Jago High are also expected to make a stir at the championships as well.