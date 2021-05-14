SPRINT SWEEP

St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) won all three 100m boys' finals to steal the spotlight on day three of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at National Stadium yesterday.

Even though eyes are firmly fixed on the battle for first place, it was STETHS who grabbed the headlines as they displayed fine sprinting in all three classes.

The looming battle between defending champions Kingston College (KC) and Jamaica College (JC) was played out on the third day as JC ate away at the big KC lead and even surpassed the champions at one point, only for KC to regain the lead at the end of the third day after Javain Johnson delivered 12 points when he won the decathlon Open.

KC began the day with a 15-point lead over second-placed St Jago and a 25-point lead over the expected challengers JC, but saw the gap whittled away after the first set of finals in the morning session.

JC capitalised on their area of strength tallying 41 points in the 1,500m compared to KC's 23 points.

In Class Three, Tyrone Lawson struck gold to bag nine points, winning in 4:16.71, while his teammate Rasheed Pryce finished fourth, adding another five points to the JC tally.

Charehon Connally of Maggotty High won the silver medal with 4:21.84, while Rhsaune Johnson of Calabar took the bronze medal after crossing the line in 4:29.35. Mickael Williams scored three points for KC when he finished in sixth place.

Khandale Frue and Kemmario Bygrave completed the expected quinella for JC in the Class Two final. Frue took gold in 4:12.16 and Bygrave the silver in 4:13.26 as 16 huge points went to Old Hope Road. Alex Taylor of St Jago High won the bronze in 4:14.60.

The KC pair of Darnell Edwards (4:15.01) and Jacquan Coke (4:19.26) were fourth and fifth, respectively, scoring a total of nine points for their school.

Chevonne Hall of Edwin Allen upset the form books when he won the Class One boys' race. Hall led from start to finish to win in 3:59.70 ahead of Aron Tanui of KC who was second in 3:59.86. Handal Roban finished third in 4:01.38, while his teammate and race favourite J'Voughnn Blake was a surprising fourth in 4:02.37. Giovouni Henry scored four points for KC when he finished fifth in 4:03.15.

JC then collected 13.5 points from the Class Three boys high jump compared to 11.5 by KC. Jaidi James won gold for JC with a clearance of 1.86m. His teammate Euan Young finished fourth with a best of 1.75m. Edward Sterling of Wolmer's and Roshawn Onfroy of KC both shared the silver medal with 1.80m while Shamir Kelly of KC scored 4.5 points after tying with Young with a best of 1.75m.

At the end of the high jump competition, JC had closed the gap between themselves and KC to just 4.5 points as the scores read, KC 89, JC 84.5.

KC then opened back up a gap of 15.5 points after a first and second finish in the Class One boys' discus. Ralford Mullings won the event with a throw of 61.92m, while his teammate Javon Osbourne was the only other athlete to go beyond the 60-m mark with a best of 60.06m on his penultimate throw. Christopher Young of Edwin Allen was third with 54.99m. Shamar Reid of JC was fourth with 54.17m to add five points to the JC tally. At the end of the discus event, KC had 105 points compared to 89.5 for JC.

JC continued to eat away at the KC lead when they scored heavily in the 100m. JC picked up 20 points compared to KC's 14 to narrow the gap to just 8.5 points. It was the first time that the difference between the two schools was single digits, since day one of the meet.

The Class Three race was won by Tramaine Todd in 11.03s ahead of Nicardo Johnson of KC, who was second in 11.28s, and Malik Carridice of Vere Technical who was third in 11.40. Dontae Watson and Devoi Walters finished sixth and seventh for JC, picking up five points in the interim. The injured Tahj-marques White finished last to pick up what may prove to be a valuable point for KC.

The impressive Orlando Wint then sped to victory in the Class Two event in 10.76s, holding off the challenge of JC's Hector Benjamin who was a close second in 10.79s. Javorne Dunkley, also of STETHS, was third in 11.01s showing the sprinting strength of the school from the “breadbasket” parish as they made it two wins from two, with the chances of a third victory a real possibility.

Sachin Dennis then duly obliged to complete the STETHS sweep when he held off the challenge of Antonio Watson of Petersfield High, even as Bouwahjgie Nkrumie threatened to steal the show, before being caught by the two, with less than 15 metres to run. Dennis was first in 10.53s, Watson was second in 10.58s, while Nkrumie was third in 10.65s.

JC then took the lead for the first time at Champs when they finished first and third in the Class Two Boys' shot put. Josh-Ty Brown won the event with a best of 16.87m, while his teammate Zachary Campbell was third with 16.64m. Shaiquan Dunn of St Jago, split the JC pair after throwing 16.67m. Joseph Farr of KC finished seventh to claim two points for the champions as their crown shifted slightly on their heads.

At the end of the shot put competition and with just one event left to score for the day, JC were on 124.5 points and KC on 121 points, a narrow but important 4.5 points lead for the boys from Old Hope Road.

But the champions would not let the challengers have the last laugh on day three, as Javain Johnson completed the win in the Decathlon to put his school 8.5 points ahead, heading into the penultimate day of Champs. Dishaun of Calabar was second while Shamar Coke of Excelsior was third.

There will be seven finals for the boys today, including the triple jump Class Two which starts the day at 9:00 am. The Class 1 shot put gets going at 9:50 am, the pole vault Open will begin at 11:20 am, the long jump Class 3 gets underway at 1:00pm, the triple jump Class 1 starts at 3:00pm, while the 400m hurdles final for Class 2 and Class 1 will end the show.