STETHS want Ben Francis Cup, admits assistant coach Davian Dennis

While other schools are lacking in motivation to play for the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Ben Francis Cup, that is not the case for many-time champions St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS).

The quarter-final round of the competition got going last week with STETHS easing to a 2-0 win over Vere Technical High and advancing to the final four.

Now that they are into the final four, STETHS are aiming to go all the way this season.

“We wanted to reach the semi-finals. It's a great feeling; we are in the top four of the Ben Francis Cup. It's the last thing we have to play for, so we had to put in everything we have and get to the semi-finals, and we got there. So I am grateful for that,” said assistant coach Davian Dennis after their win last week.

Dennis revealed that once the team was eliminated from the daCosta Cup the players turned their attention to the Ben Francis Cup.

“It wasn't that hard [to motivate them] because from the day that we dropped out of the daCosta Cup they told themselves that they need it, so they were here ready and waiting for the game to play and they turned up very well,” he said.

Dennis said that the players do not intend to finish the season empty-handed and for those who are playing in their final season, winning the competition is a must.

“It's the final trophy they have to play for, so they want it and we have a few guys leaving, so they want to leave with something,” he said.

The win over Vere Technical sets up a semi-final with Frome, whom they beat comfortably earlier this season. But Dennis already has a warning for his players going into Tuesday's semi-final.

“We have defeated them 6-0 before, but we have to remind the players that the game starts nil-all; it's not 6-0 we start from. So we have to go and play like the game start nil-all.”

As far as Dennis is concerned only good teams can make it to the final four, and so respect must be paid to their opponents despite the early-season result between the two teams.

“Any team reaching the semi-final is a good team, so you cannot go in and say we have beaten Frome already. We can't do that. Every semi-final is difficult,” he insisted.

Both semi-final games will be played at STETHS on Tuesday with the other game featuring Edwin Allen High and Manchester High.

