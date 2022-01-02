Steven Todd, Gary Subratie, Dane Dawkins shine on New Year's Day

In what was an evening stroll in the park, the Gary Subratie-conditioned Awesome Treasure brushed aside rivals to win the $1-million Fan Appreciation Day Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Ridden by Dane Dawkins, Awesome Treasure, in a turnaround of form after been struggling for some time, made one move to beat rivals by 10 lengths in the three-year-old and upwards Overnight Allowance call going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m).

Breaking from the number three post, Awesome Treasure was hustled to take up the running ahead of stablemate Supreme Soul (Shane Ellis) and Let Him Fly (Tevin Foster) going around the clubhouse turn.

Awesome Treasure slowed down the pace on the backstretch before upping the tempo while navigating the half-mile turn. Still under the hand-ride in deep stretch, Awesome Treasure was only asked for an effort with a furlong (200m) to go and duly responded by powering home ahead of Supreme Soul and Chinamax (Samantha Fletcher). The final time for the event was a good 1:55.2.

It was the second winner on the 10-race card for both Subratie and Dawkins as they earlier teamed up with Traditional Boy to win the third race.

Trainer Steven Todd was off to a riveting start to the season after landing a three-timer. Todd saddled Awesome Rich (Roger Hewitt) in the fifth race; Chief of State (Robert Halledeen) in the next race, and closed with General Mubarrak (Matthew Bennett), the race after, for a natural hat-trick of wins.

The $620,000 New Year's Day Trophy was won by the Edward Stanberry-trained Sweet Majesty. Ridden by Paul Francis, Sweet Majesty won by seven lengths ahead of Baton Rouge and Prince Marshall in the six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m) event. The winning time was 1:19.2.

Racing continues next Saturday.

­— Ruddy Allen