Stewart's Auto helps to jump-start local athletics

Jacqueline Stewart Lechler, a director at Stewart's Auto, whose company is the newest sponsor of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) and the 49th Carifta Games, has lauded the body responsible for athletics on the return of the sport in full force to the island.

“Thank you, athletics, for jump-starting our sports in 2022, because Jamaica needs it, the world needs it, we need to say goodbye to COVID,” she said.

The JAAA and Stewart's Automotive Group on Tuesday announced a partnership between the two entities.

Through their brands — Budget Car Rental and Mercedes Benz — Stewart's will provide automobiles to the JAAA for transportation of their staff, as well as dignitaries that will be on the island for the games.

Stewart Lechler is expecting an explosion of excitement at the Carifta Games.

“The athletes have been locked down for two years, so we must come back with a bang and how fitting for us to be a part of it.

“Over the 50 years, Jamaica has been one of the most decorated countries with 770 gold medals, so we expect this to be over 800 gold medals in short order because us Jamaicans, our athletic prowess knows no bounds,” she continued.

She said her company was delighted to provide luxury and comfort for the international dignitaries expected to be here for the Games.

“We love Jamaica, Brand Jamaica is important, Budget Car Rental supports this event. We are going to provide luxury transport through Mercedes Benz. So we are hoping that Lord Sebastian Coe and the other officials will be pleased to be driving around in their Mercedes Benz in good style.

“So let's make it a great event, and Stewart's, Budget Car Rental, and Meredes Benz, we're here to make it happen in our small way.”

President of the JAAA Garth Gayle said that the Games provide a pathway for the best young athletes of the region.

“It is indeed a pleasure to welcome another partner. While the Carifta Games is a development event for our youth in the region, it is also the pathway for World champions and Olympic champions. This year in 2022, the JAAA celebrates 90 years of existence.

“We also recognise the Government and, as well as, Jamaica's 60th anniversary. So the 49th staging of the Carifta Games here in Kingston, Jamaica, adds to make it three important impacts in this time as we reopen Jamaica for business.

“Sports is providing that avenue and we are happy for that. I also must say thanks, a very special thanks, Budget Car Rental, Mercedes Benz, a brand that I have admired for many years.”

Gayle also boasted about some of the young athletes who are expected to make the team to represent Jamaica April 16-18.

“It will be coming on the heels of the boys' and girls' athletics championships, and we still boast, in our ranks, members of the world record-breaking 4x100m female team in Kenya. They also will be on show at the Carifta Games,” he disclosed.

Carifta Games Local Organising Committee (LOC) Chairman Mike Fennell said that events such as the Carifta Games will help the country to re-emerge from the pandemic.

“This year, 2022, will be an interesting year for all of us in Jamaica. We are all expecting and looking forward for us to be emerging fully from the COVID pandemic. We have just started but we have a way to go.

“A part of this way is ensuring that there are activities and events for people to recapture that vitality that we have in our society, but more importantly for the youth, and this event is for the youth, boys and girls of the region, the 27 different countries that will be here and it is for them.”

Stewart's Automotive Group joins the likes of Digicel and Massy Distributors as companies that have sponsored the Carifta Games.