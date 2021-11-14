STGC, 'Charlie' make winning starts in Manning Cup

FORMER champions St George's College and Charlie Smith both made winning starts to the shortened ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup season, with contrasting 2-1 scorelines in their respective Group A encounters against Kingston High and Kingston Technical at the Ashenheim Stadium on Old Hope Road yesterday.

St George's College were easily expected to brush Kingston High aside, but instead had to hang tough for the victory after going 2-0 up in the feature contest, while Charlie Smith had to come from behind to better Kingston Technical 2-1 in what was a more evenly contested game.

The results saw both teams moving to the summit of the group, ahead of defending champions Jamaica College and Calabar who played our a goalless stalemate on Friday's opening day.

There was some amount of anticipation of a blow-out win for St George's College and the manner in which they started all but indicated as much.

The many-time champions broke the deadlock in the 17th minute when Adrian Reid's cross found Dushane Purville, who comfortably headed home at the far post.

Joshua Jackson doubled the lead at the half-hour mark by finishing off a pass from Reid at goalmouth.

By then one would think the writing was on the wall for Kingston High, but not so.

In the 43rd minute, Kimani Farquharson, who was gifted possession from a poor defensive clearance, stormed his way to the top of the 18-yard box where he released a thumping right-footed drive that gave custodian Donjae Jackson no chance at save.

Aside from a few half chances which fell to St George's College, the second half offered very little to write home about, and as such, the scoreline remained unchanged at the end.

Earlier in the curtain-raiser, it was tale of two halves, as Kingston Technical led proceedings in the first 45 minutes which saw them taking an early 10th-minute lead through Jadean Forbes.

But Charlie Smith came to life in second half and a brace from Damar Brown (69th, 90+2), propelled them to all three points.

Forbes' well-taken free kick from just outside the 18-yard box was the perfect start for Kingston Technical, who applied consistent pressure to a Charlie Smith team that showed very little attacking intent up front.

In fact, Charlie Smith's best chance of the half came in the 41st minute when Brown broke loose and outsprinted two defenders on the counter.

However, his right-footed shot was kept out by the outstretched leg of the slightly advanced Jahiem Orr in goal for Kingston Technical to ensure his team remained 1-0 up at the break.

Charlie Smith seemed more purposeful in what was a much better second-half display, as they went straight to work, creating a few good chances through the combination of Carl Petgrave and Brown, but their hunt for the equaliser proved fruitless at that point.

They eventually pulled level when Brown again split two defenders and found space for a thumping right-footed drive from just inside the 18-yard box.

Maquan Aldridge had two bites at the cherry to put Kingston Technical back in front in the 77th minute, but faulty shooting denied him on the first attempt, while Charlie Smith's goaltender Chad Green stood tall to tip his distant effort unto the crossbar on the second occasion.

That allowed Brown to complete his brace and secure the points for the “junglists” with a easy finish from close range in time added.

Elsewhere, Wolmer's Boys' registered the widest margin of victory in the competition so far, as they hammered St Mary's College 12-0 to assume pole position in Group C.

Kingston College and St Catherine also secured three points on the day with 2-0 and 1-0 wins over Mona High and Clan Carthy, respectively.

— Sherdon Cowan

Yesterday’s results

Group A

Charlie Smith 2, Kingston Technical 1

St George’s College 2, Kingston High 1

Group C

Wolmer’s Boys’ 12, St Mary College 0

Kingston College 2, Mona 0

St Catherine 1, Clan Carthy 0