Still Keeping It Jiggy reigns supreme in marlin tourneys

Port Antonio, Portland — Still Keeping It Jiggy reigned supreme in another marlin tournament in Jamaica, topping the 87th staging of the Sir Henry Morgan Anglin Association (SHMAA) Port Antonio Blue Marlin Tournament for the third-straight year at the 'Ole Marina' in Port Antonio in a scaled-down tournament with 10 yachts between Wednesday and Friday of last week.

They had previously won the Montego Bay and Portie Superstar events in 2019 and 2020.

Still Keeping It Jiggy won the Tony Myers Trophy for most weight all tournament 2021 (2,299lb) and the winning trophy for SHMAA 2021.

Paulette Tai Chun-Hossmann was the top female angler (two) from Still Keeping it Jiggy while the top male angler was Omar Richards from Prospect II (two).

Their members walked away with most of the evening's awards — heaviest dolphin, Stephen Silvera; heaviest wahoo, Jerome Vernon; female angler; most boat marlin; boat most weight 2021 and boat most weight.

Tournament Director Maxim Rochester commended the sponsors including the yacht owners who dug deep in their pockets to make the tournament a reality. “In this climate it's hard to get sponsorship and I am thankful to those companies that have come forward and you the boat owners who had to pay more for participation,” he said.

Top female angler for the last three tournaments Paulette Tai Chun-Hossmann was elated. “I'm elated, this is more than just fishing to me having started some 15 years ago. This tournament has helped me to develop my confidence and the team for placing the confidence in me to put me around the reel. I have grown stronger and is loving it. This has never happened before and it's an honour for me and our team. I thank you all.”

Sascha Hossmann was humble in victory. “I just want to say a big thank you to all the sponsors as in a time like this it is not easy to come up with sponsorship for marlin tournaments and to put it together like this. We weren't sure if we were going to come here this year but we didn't want to miss it and thanks to the team Still Just Keeping It Jiggy guys we did it and it's unbelievable. This is incredible topping the tournaments and it's a hell of an achievement. Thanks everybody, thank you.”

—Everard Owen