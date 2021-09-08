Stragglers Jamaica, Costa Rica look to gather steam in W'Cup qualifiers

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — The Jamaica senior men's football team might not yet be in panic mode, but the walls are closing in as the country looks to get points on the board during this final phase of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Jamaica's next assignment arrives today against Costa Rica at the National Stadium in San Jose. Kick-off is 7:00 pm (8:00 pm Jamaica time). Due to novel coronavirus health measures organisers are set to limit spectator entry to 30 per cent of the stadium's 35,000 seating capacity.

In the other matches to be played this evening, Canada host El Salvador, Panama welcome Mexico, and Honduras entertain the United States.

Both teams have found the going tough after two games in the Concacaf octagonal qualifiers.

The Reggae Boyz are without a point after they agonisingly conceded a late goal in a 1-2 defeat away to Mexico at the Azteca Stadium last Thursday. That was followed by a wretched display in a 0-3 loss to visitors Panama at the Boyz base in Kingston.

Costa Rica's results have only been marginally better, claiming one point from their outings. “Los Ticos” held home team Panama to a nil-all finish last week, but were beaten 0-1 by the visiting Mexicans on Sunday.

Mexico lead with six points, followed by Panama (four), Canada (two), Honduras (two), United States (two), and El Salvador, who are also on two points.

“We have to just put the last two games behind us… Our main focus now is on the Costa Rica game. We know what we have to do, there's no need to panic; we have to just go out there and get the job done,” Theodore Whitmore, the Boyz head coach, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“As a coach I'm always confident in that I know what the players [can do]. You might have some unfortunate situations, like the last game, but I have confidence in this group,” he continued.

Whitmore, a standout for Jamaica at the 1998 World Cup, insisted that today's challenge is no different from the others during this stage of Concacaf qualifying.

“Every game in this qualifying round is going to be tough. We just have to get the mental and physical sides ready and go out there for a tough encounter,” the former Boyz midfielder said.

Traditionally, Jamaica, who last beat Costa Rica (1-0) in a 2010 friendly international, have enjoyed rare success against the Central American team.

In the sides' previous meeting Jamaica squandered several goalscoring opportunities before going down 0-1 to the 10-man Costa Ricans at the group stage of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup in the United States in July.

The scoreline was the same in a 2019 friendly international in San Jose.

Prior to those encounters, Costa Rica had 3-0 and 1-1 results against Jamaica in World Cup qualifiers in 2016.

The teams also finished 2-2 at the group stage of the 2015 Gold Cup as Jamaica progressed to the final of the regional showpiece before losing to Mexico.

Jamaica had one unplanned change to the squad, which comprises mostly locally-bred players, for this Costa Rica assignment. Veteran midfielder Je-Vaughn Watson was a late replacement for Richard King.

The Concacaf final round of qualifying comprises eight teams playing in a round robin, home and away format.

The top three teams in the table will progress automatically to the 2022 World Cup, with the fourth-place finisher heading to an Intercontinental play-off for one more spot in Qatar.

Jamaica squad: Andre Blake, Dillon Barnes, Dennis Taylor, Damion Lowe, Adrian Mariappa, Alvas Powell, Kemar Lawrence, Devon Williams, Junior Flemmings, Cory Burke, Shamar Nicholson, Oniel Fisher, Blair Turgott, Norman Campbell, Ricardo Morris, Anthony Grant, Je-Vaughn Watson, Tyreek Magee, Lamar Walker, Peter Vassell, Javon East, Romario Williams, Javain Brown.