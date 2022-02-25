Strong line-up for King of the Ring throws meet

After being cancelled last year, then postponed earlier this month, Jamaica's top athletes will finally get to participate at the leading meet for throwers in the country, the King of the Ring Meet, on Saturday.

A number of Olympians, including O'Dayne Richards, Fedrick Dacres, Traves Smikle, Chad Wright and Shadae Lawrence, along with the reigning women's discus champion Samanatha Hall, will be on show at Excelsior High School where the event will take place.

The event is scheduled to get under way at 8:30 am with high school athletes from over 20 schools expected to participate.

Boys' Champs champions Jamaica College, Calabar High, Kingston College and Wolmer's are some of the boys' schools from the Corporate Area down to compete, while Edwin Allen, who have been turning out some stunning early season results in the field, Munro, Cornwall College and Petersfield High are some of the top schools from the rural area set to challenge.

On the girls' side, Excelsior, Camperdown, Hydel, Immaculate and St Jago, among others, will do battle.

The UWI, MICO and GC Foster College are among the colleges and universities that will be represented as well.

GraceKennedy Remittance Services and the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) are among the sponsors who have made the return of the event possible.

Meet organiser Michael Vassell is breathing a sigh of relief that he is now able to get the meet staged.

“I am extremely grateful to be able to provide the competitive atmosphere that leads to great competition.

“Having seen how well-represented Jamaica was at the Olympic Games in Beijing last year and knowing that this is a World Championship year, as well as the Commonwealth Games year, it is extremely important that not only our seniors, but our aspiring juniors get as many opportunities to compete as possible.

“The high school athletes have a lot on their plate as well with Champs, the Carifta Games and the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Colombia to come, so it is very important that King of the Ring be held,” he said.

Over 120 athletes are registered to compete at the all-day event and the wide, open Excelsior venue is known to produce some world-leading distances, especially in the discus.

— Dwayne Richards