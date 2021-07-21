Stylish Portmore put Tivoli to the sword

Champions Portmore United surged back to the top of the Jamaica Premier League when they produced their best performance of the season to see off 10-man Tivoli Gardens 3-1 at The University of the West Indies Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Monday.

Two quick-fire goals from Javick McFarlane and Demar Rose late in the first half put the champions in charge, before Captain Ricardo Morris put the icing on the cake in the second half.

Rodico Wellington got the consolation for Tivoli Gardens.

The first big moment of the game came about in only the seventh minute when Tivoli Gardens goalkeeper Davin Watkins was yellow carded for bringing down McFarlane outside the area. It would prove to be critical for Tivoli later in the contest.

Without doing anything spectacular, Portmore United controlled the game early on and should have taken the lead when they made a quick move from back to front, a long ball from Seigel Knight picking out McFarlane. He laid it on a platter for Morris who blasted over from the edge of the area while under no pressure.

McFarlane, who is from St Lucia, then scored his first goal in the Premier League when he pounced on a poor defensive header from Odean Pennycooke and exquisitely lobbed Watkins from 17 yards as Watkins could only stand and stare as the ball lodged in the back of the net.

The Portmore bench had barely finished celebrating when they went further ahead.

Shande James broke down the right flank and centred the ball to a fast-arriving Demar Rose whose one-time effort from the same distance as McFarlane, curled sweetly into the back of the net for 2-0 in the 38th minute, two minutes after the first goal.

For the remainder of the half, Portmore United controlled the pace of the game as they had Tivoli Gardens chasing shadows.

McFarlane should have added to his tally before the break when he was played in by James, but his tame effort was easily blocked with his legs by Watkins.

Just six minutes after the restart, Tivoli Gardens were reduced to ten men when Watkins received his second yellow card of the contest for another foul on McFarlane.

It didn't take Portmore very long to expose the weakness of the Tivoli substitute goalkeeper, Nicholas Clarke, who failed to make proper contact with the ball as Morris scored directly from a corner with a beautiful in-swinging kick.

The consolation goal for Tivoli Gardens came from a free kick taken by Wellington from 24 yards which deflected off the wall and wrong-footed Kemar Foster in the Portmore goal in the 71st minute.

It was a lifeline for Tivoli Gardens, but Portmore United never allowed them to create any momentum despite taking their collective feet off the pedal after going 3-0 up.

In the end it was a proper performance from the Ricardo Gardner-coached team that is the first to win three games this season.

Teams: Tivoli Gardens — Davin Watkins, Barrington Pryce, Kemar Flemmings, OdeanPennycooke, Shavar Campbell, Andre Smith, Davion Garrison (Nicholas Clarke 53rd), Jermaine Johnson (Tkiven Garnett 64th), Rodico Wellington, Anthony Nelson, Horatio Morgan (Devroy Grey 58th)

Subs not used: Rushane Thompson, Steve McQueen, Tommy Lawrence, Justin Dunn

Red cards: Davin Watkins 51st

Yellow cards: Pryce 45+1, Garnett 72nd

Portmore United — Kemar Foster, Damano Solomon, Alvinus Myers, Emelio Rousseau, Taja Brown, Seigle Knight, Demar Rose (Chavany Willis 64th), Shande James (Revaldo Mitchell 84th), Ricardo Morris, Demario Phillips (Omar Reid 84th), Jevick McFarlane (Nicholas McArthur 64th)

Subs not used: JevounBascoe, Antonio Biggs, Eric Edwards,

Referee: Christopher Mason

Assistant referees: Damion Williams, Kemar Bailey

Fourth official: Alexi Perry

Match commissioner: Elaine Walker-Brown

— Dwayne Richards