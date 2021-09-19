Sub Leon Bailey on target for Villa

LONDON, England (CMC) — Reggae Boy Leon Bailey, a second-half substitute, scored a late goal for English Premier League club Aston Villa but was then taken off because of an injury as the Midlands outfit defeated Everton 3-0 with a brilliant display at Villa Park yesterday.

Bailey, 24, who came on in the 61st minute, netted Villa's third goal on 75 minutes, showing great composure to head the ball down before finding the roof of the net with a tremendous strike.

He was then forced off in the 82nd minute as Villa ended Everton's unbeaten start to the season with all the goals coming after the break.

Right back Matty Cash had earlier put Villa ahead in the 66th, while a Lucas Digne own goal doubled the hosts advantage three minutes later.

Reggae Boyz target Ivan Toney scored a penalty in newly promoted Premier League club Brentford's 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but his Grenadian teammate Shandon Baptiste was given his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card after the break.

Reggae Boy Leon Bailey celebrates his first-ever goal for Aston Villa in the 3-0 victory over Everton on Saturday.

Bermuda captain, Nahki Wells, came off the bench to fire Bristol City to a 2-1 victory at Queens Park Rangers (QPR) with an injury-time winner and secure their third-straight away victory in the English Football League Championship.

Striker Lewis Grabban, 33, who was called up to the Jamaica squad in 2015 but remains uncapped, helped Nottingham Forest win their first Championship game of the season with a 2-0 success at in-form Huddersfield Town, one of Wells' former clubs.

Jamaican striker Jamille Matt, meanwhile, notched his sixth goal of the season as League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers won 4-0 at struggling Stevenage.

Former Reggae Boy Garath McCleary scored a brace as Wycombe Wanderers got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic in League One, while in the same division St Kitts and Nevis international Michael Nottingham, 32, netted a consolation goal for Accrington Stanley with a curler into the top corner on 53 minutes in their 4-1 home defeat against Wigan Athletic.

In League Two, Tyrese Shade, 21, who represented St Kitts and Nevis at the Under-20 level, was on the mark for Walsall, thundering the ball home in first-half injury time, but the visitors went down 2-1 at Newport County.

Toney, 25, scored a well-struck 28th-minute penalty, but had two other goals chalked off as Brentford claimed their first win on the road in the Premier League with a comfortable victory over Wolves at Molineux.

The Bees forward then turned provider, shrugging off the challenge of Max Kilman and finding strike partner Bryan Mbeumo at the back post for the Frenchman's first top-flight goal on 34 minutes.

The only negative for Brentford was the loss of 23-year-old Baptiste, a midfielder who made his debut for the Spice Boys in 2017, picking up a second yellow card five minutes after his first when he hauled down Francisco Trincao after losing possession.

Chris Martin's calm finish put visitors Bristol City in front just before half-time, before Rangers' Sam McCallum rifled in to level after the restart.

But Wells, 31, who enjoyed two productive loan spells at QPR while at Premier League club Burnley, had the final say as he drove forward on the counter-attack and scored his first goal of the season in the 93rd minute to move City up to ninth.

QPR had 26 shots in total, with City having just three efforts on target, but when the hosts' attack broke down, Andreas Weimann got his second assist of the day by picking out Wells, who shot powerfully across goalkeeper Seny Dieng to snatch victory.

Caretaker manager, Steven Reid, guided Nottingham Forest to their first Championship win of the season, deservedly ending a 13-match winless league run, stretching back to last season.

Brennan Johnson sprinted away down the wing from his own half before crossing into the goalmouth for Grabban to put the Reds in front with a diving header on 22 minutes, before Huddersfield goalkeeper Lee Nicholls deflected a shot into his own net.

Matt, 31, put Forest Green three up on 58 minutes with a header at Stevenage as Forest Green claimed their sixth in eight league outings, and while Head Coach Rob Edwards was delighted with the 4-0 victory, he insisted there is still much more to come.

Winger McCleary, 34, who made 24 appearances for the Reggae Boyz between 2013 and 2016, broke the deadlock two minutes before half-time when he was given time to cut inside before finding the bottom corner from just outside the box.

He added a second with a header at the back post on 72 minutes as Wycome held on after Charlton replied in stoppage time.

