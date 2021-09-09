Sublime Bishop hundred stuns England

BECKENHAM, England (CMC) — Right-hander Teddy Bishop hit a sublime hundred to supervise a brilliant run chase as West Indies Under-19s pulled off a two-wicket victory over their English counterparts in the third Youth One-Day International here yesterday.

In pursuit of a challenging 240 at Kent County Ground, the Caribbean side overhauled their target with three overs to spare, with Bishop carving out a high-quality 133 off 117 deliveries.

The knock comprised 20 fours and came on the heels of his unbeaten 97 two days ago when West Indies U-19s agonisingly went down by one wicket.

They suffered a heavy 166-run defeat in last Saturday's opener at the same venue.

“I'm feeling really great to be honest but most importantly, a win for the team,” Bishop said afterwards.

“I think this innings is really special to me. It's my first international hundred so it's really special.”

Choosing to bat first, England U-19s racked 239 for nine off their 50 overs with George Bell top-scoring with 44, Thomas Aspinwall weighing in with 41 and William Luxton getting 27.

Captain Tom Prest was an early casualty in the second over for four with the score on six but Luxton's run-a-ball knock with five fours saw England U-19s rebuild through a second wicket stand of 47 with George Thomas (18).

Both fell in the space of three deliveries in successive overs to reduce the innings to 53 for three but Bell patched things up first in a 28-run, fourth-wicket stand with Barbados-born Jacob Bethel (13) and then in 38-run, sixth-wicket partnership with Alex Horton (21).

Bell, who faced 80 balls and hit a four and six, added a further 39 for the seventh wicket with Archie Lenham (19) before falling in the 37th over but Aspinwall belted two fours in a busy, 53-ball knock to inspire a 40-run, eighth-wicket partnership with Nathan Barnwell who produced a cameo unbeaten 25 off 22 balls, to ensure the tail wagged.

Left-arm spinner Anderson Mahase (2-42), left-arm seamer Nathan Edward (2-46) and fast bowler McKenny Clarke (2-52) all finished with two wickets each.

West Indies U-19s then suffered a wretched start, losing both openers Justin Jagessar (5) and Anderson Amurdan (4) cheaply to leave the innings stumbling at 12 for two in the fifth over before Bishop grabbed the spotlight.

The Grenadian put on 69 for the third wicket with Ackeem Auguste (18), 37 for the fourth with wicketkeeper Rivaldo Clarke (16) before combining in a critical 73-run partnership with Giovonte Depeiza (21) to fire the Rising Stars to 191 for four.

Depeiza and Anderson Mahase (2) perished in quick succession to leave the run chase tentatively placed at 205 for six in the 43rd over and Bishop added a further 23 for the seventh wicket with Edward (17 not out) before finally departing in the 46th over, bowled by left-arm spinner James Coles.

But with only 12 runs required from 27 balls, Edward held his nerve and saw the visitors home.