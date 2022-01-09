Subratie in tears after reaching milestone of 700 winners

TRAINER Gary Subratie was the toast of yesterday's action as he saddled his 700th winner on the back of a natural hat-trick of wins on the 10-race programme at Caymanas Park.

Subratie, who has been one of top conditioners in the island for the past two decades, reached the milestone when his charges T Brady (Christopher Mamdeen), Blood Fire (Andre Powell) and Itiz What Itiz (Dane Dawkins), romped the first three events on the card.

The second-generation trainer, the son of the late Errol “Big Sub” Subratie, started the day on 697 career wins and was a bundle of emotions after the feat was completed.

“You can tell by the emotions that this is something I have worked really hard for and so this milestone means a lot to me; and I am grateful for the work done by the grooms and everyone else who made this possible,” Subratie told the Jamaica Observer before breaking into tears.

Subratie's dream start to the day came in the first event courtesy of 21-1 shot T Brady, who upset more-fancied rivals by one and a quarter lengths in a four-year-old and up Restricted Allowance contest over seven furlongs (1,400 metres).

The colt completed the journey in 1:26.1, with Classical Orb (Robert Halledeen) and Ianzha Links (Jerome Innis) taking the minor placings.

In the second event, Blood Fire lashed rivals in a high-claiming event by seven and a half lengths, clocking 1:34.3 for seven and a half furlongs (1,500m). Royal Vibes (Paul Francis) and Uncle Vinnie (Dane Nelson) were second and third, respectively.

And the Subratie hat-trick was completed when Itiz What Itiz came from off the pace in a Maiden Special Weight call over seven furlongs to win by one and a half lengths in a flat 1:30.0.

Meanwhile, Jason DaCosta's Eagle One justified the favourite tag in the day's top-rated event, an Overnight Allowance call run in recognition of the printery department.

Eagle One, ridden by Phillip Parchment, won the six-and-a-half-furlong (1,300m) contest in a driving finish, holding off the fast-closing El Profesor (Oshane Nugent) by a neck. Go Deh Girl (Tevin Foster) and Dunrobin (Richard Henry) completed the frame.

The five-year-old gelding covered the distance in 1:19.3 behind splits of 23.3, 47.0 and 1:12.1.

Mamdeen and in form jockey Robert Halledeen were the pick of their peers with two wins apiece.

Mamdeen's other winner came in the curtain call event aboard City Counsel for trainer Gary Griffiths, while Halledeen won aboard Mirabilis and Vampire Rejection in the fifth and sixth events for trainers Phillip Lee and Donovan Plummer, respectively.

— Sherdon Cowan