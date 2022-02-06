Subratie's Crimson hard to beat in 'Billy' Williams Mem Trophy feature

Gary Subratie's Crimson seems hard to oppose on return from a month plus break, as he steps down to the Overnight Allowance level to challenge for the Allan E “Billy” Williams Memorial Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400 metres) at Caymanas Park on Sunday.

First post on the nine-race programme is 12:35pm.

Crimson has been a proven campaigner in the Open Allowance/Graded Stakes class, and though he would have preferred it a bit longer, the fact that none of his nine rivals are anything as classy as those he has been rubbing shoulders with, makes for what should be a winning seasonal bow.

While the six-year-old gelding, who closed last year with a third-place finish behind Further and Beyond and Calculus — two of the country's best horses in training at present — is famous for his usual late burst from way off the pace, he has shown on occasions that he can be early if needs be.

For today's assignment, racing fans could see one such run come to the fore, especially in an event of this nature which is without a genuine pacesetter, who can maintain a gallop beyond six furlongs.

Additionally, Crimson will be partnered with leading rider Dane Dawkins, who has a knack for making late-running horses early.

If Subratie and Dawkins does in fact employ that tactic, then the topweight of 57.0kg (126lb) would be of very little concern.

By all indications, only Crimson's stablemate One Don and the Anthony Nunes-conditioned Curlin's Affair seems likely to lower his colours, if he falters.

The others — Legality, Money Monster, Let Him Fly, importee Crafty and Ready, Inspired Miracle, Gambler and Fearless Champion — are merely in for a minor share of the $1.05-million purse.

Curlin's Affair, who completed a hat-trick of wins with an impressive performance over nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) on January 22, steps up to bid for the four-timer, and could very well get it, provided he gets first run on Subratie's duo.

Foaled by 2016 fillies' Guineas winner and Oaks runner-up Nuclear Affair, Curlin's Affair — a four-year-old Bay colt — has been a model of consistency in his career, only missing the frame once in his seven starts to date.

In his latest victory, a well-executed ride by Robert Halledeen left American-bred Classical Orb, and last year's classic-placed Santorini in his wake.

With the inform rider opting to once again partner Curlin's Affair instead of Subratie's One Don, whom he partnered eight times out of his last 10 runs, speaks volumes and with a nine pound gap over Crimson in their favour, another competitive effort is definitely in the making.

One Don will report just as fit for this assignment, especially coming off a third-place finish behind sprinters Secret Identity and Go Deh Girl over five and a half furlongs (1,100m) last Sunday.

This Sunday's distance will be just perfect for One Don, and though facing tough opponents in his stablemate and Curlin's Affair, his chances of copping this trophy are by no means far-fetched.

However, the Oakridge Farms American-bred charge to be ridden by bustling former champion Dane Nelson will not only have to leave the gates promptly, but will also have to make his move early to cut down Curlin's Affair, who is expected to be tracking the pace, and, by extension, slip Crimson, should that one be made to do his running late.

Meanwhile, supporting feature, the Mercury Sprint for three-year-old maiden colts and geldings, should also intrigue racegoers with 14 horses lined up to dash over the five-furlong (1,000m) straight course.

Of the lot, Steven Todd's Prince Sanjay, Phillip Feanny's Slam, the Ryan Darby-trained Brompton Alex, and Nunes' Bugatti, returning from the lay-up, seem the main protagonists.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Legal Opportunity/Baton Rouge/Rocket Lilly

Race 2) Uncle Frank/Biblical Legend/Blood Fire

Race 3) Bunksy Boy/Miss HJF/Sparkling Tradition

Race 4) Ricky Ricardo/Hot Ice/Sarah

Race 5) My Time Now/D'S Choice/Another Cookie

Race 6) Prince Sanjay/Bugatti/Slam

Race 7) Commissioner/Okahumka/Dahra Deborah

Race 8) Bern Notice/Classical Orb/Santorini

Race 9) Curlin's Affair/Crimson/One Don

— Sherdon Cowan