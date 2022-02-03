Suns cruise, Bucks stop Wizards

LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Devin Booker scored 35 points and Mikal Bridges tallied a season-high 27 as the league-leading Phoenix Suns dominated the Brooklyn Nets 121-111 to stretch their winning streak to 11 games.

Bridges shot 10-of-14 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds as he posted his second-straight season-high total after scoring 26 points against San Antonio on Sunday.

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his fourth triple-double of the season as the Milwaukee Bucks handed the Washington Wizards their sixth-straight loss with a 112-98 victory.

Elsewhere, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 130-115 win over Denver.

In Toronto, Gary Trent delivered his fifth-straight game of at least 30 points, finishing with 33 as the Toronto Raptors eased past the Miami Heat 110-106.