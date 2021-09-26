Sunshine Girl Dehaney moves to Sunshine Coast Lightning

SUNSHINE COAST, Australia (CMC) — Jamaica Sunshine Girls defender Kadie-Ann Dehaney became the latest Caribbean netballer to decide her immediate future in the Super Netball League with a move, coincidentally, to the Sunshine Coast Lightning from next season.

Dehaney, 25, made the decision to leave former League champions Melbourne Vixens at the end of the last season, as clubs continue to shape their teams during the free agency signing window, which will remain open until October 8.

Dehaney said she was greatly looking forward to a change in environment and new growth opportunities.

“I am so excited and grateful for the opportunity to join this Lightning group, because I think it will give me more of an opportunity to grow my game,” she said on the club's website.

“Looking from the outside in, the group seems to have a really strong bond, on and off the court, and being an international, that environment is something that really appeals to me.

“Readjusting to a new environment after living in Melbourne for so long will be a challenge, but I am looking forward to some sunshine on the coast.”

Lightning Head Coach Kylee Byrne said Dehaney caught her eye because she was an emerging talent with plenty of room for improvement.

“What's really impressed me this season is Kadie-Ann's ability to show her worth every time she steps out on court and as a coaching team we're excited to harness and develop that within the Lightning environment,” Byrne said.

“She's become an in-demand defender this player-signings season and we are thrilled to have her sign with Lightning, and I can't wait to see how she integrates with, and complements our defensive line-up.”

Dehaney is agile and athletic and very comfortable playing either goalkeeper or goal defence, and she will demand increased court time next season after a strong showing in recent years, taking advantage of every opportunity to shine.

She put up season career-best statistics during the last season, with 41 gains, 16 intercepts and 42 deflections, and will be hoping the move north enables her to build on that form.

So far, during the free agency window, Trinidad & Tobago Calypso Girls' goal shooter Sam Wallace extended her contract with New South Wales Swifts, the Jamaica defensive pair of Latanya Wilson and Shamera Sterling signed new deals with Adelaide Thunderbirds, and their veteran Sunshine Girls goal-shooting teammate Romelda Aiken renewed her deal with Queensland Firebirds.