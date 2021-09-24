Sunshine Girl Sterling recommits to T-birds

Sunshine Girl Sterling recommits to T-birdsFriday, September 24, 2021
|
ADELAIDE, Australia (CMC) — Adelaide Thunderbirds h igh- p erformance Manager Pitre Bourdon said Shamera Sterling was a significant piece to secure in the club's puzzle, after Jamaica Sunshine Girls defender re-signed with the club for another two seasons of Super Netball League in Australia.
Bourdon confirmed that Sterling, 25, completed the defensive free agent signings for the Thunderbirds for the next two seasons and helped the club form a strong back court that also comprises another Jamaican defender, Latanya Wilson, and Australian prospect Matilda Garrett.
“Shamera's impact in our defensive end is undeniable and we're thrilled to sign her for the next two seasons,” Bourdon said.
“Her talent and athleticism are incredible assets to our side, and we've been impressed with her growth and leadership over the past three seasons.
“She's a fan favourite for a reason and we know she will be an important part of our club's direction into the future.”
Sterling grew to become a fan favourite in her first three seasons in the pink outfit of the T-birds and led the way for the club on the defensive side of the ball last season.
She cemented her place among the best defenders in the League during last season, finishing first for intercepts with 49, second for deflections with 86 and second for defensive rebounds with 25.
Sterling was named in the League's Team-of-the-Round selection on six occasions during last season and was ultimately named to the goalkeeper position for the Team-of-the-Year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy