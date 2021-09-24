Sunshine Girl Sterling recommits to T-birds

ADELAIDE, Australia (CMC) — Adelaide Thunderbirds h igh- p erformance Manager Pitre Bourdon said Shamera Sterling was a significant piece to secure in the club's puzzle, after Jamaica Sunshine Girls defender re-signed with the club for another two seasons of Super Netball League in Australia.

Bourdon confirmed that Sterling, 25, completed the defensive free agent signings for the Thunderbirds for the next two seasons and helped the club form a strong back court that also comprises another Jamaican defender, Latanya Wilson, and Australian prospect Matilda Garrett.

“Shamera's impact in our defensive end is undeniable and we're thrilled to sign her for the next two seasons,” Bourdon said.

“Her talent and athleticism are incredible assets to our side, and we've been impressed with her growth and leadership over the past three seasons.

“She's a fan favourite for a reason and we know she will be an important part of our club's direction into the future.”

Sterling grew to become a fan favourite in her first three seasons in the pink outfit of the T-birds and led the way for the club on the defensive side of the ball last season.

She cemented her place among the best defenders in the League during last season, finishing first for intercepts with 49, second for deflections with 86 and second for defensive rebounds with 25.

Sterling was named in the League's Team-of-the-Round selection on six occasions during last season and was ultimately named to the goalkeeper position for the Team-of-the-Year.