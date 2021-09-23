Sunshine Girl Wilson commits for two more years with T-birds

Sunshine Girl Wilson commits for two more years with T-birdsThursday, September 23, 2021
|
ADELAIDE, Australia (CMC) — Adelaide Thunderbirds high-performance Manager Pitre Bourdon said it will be exciting to watch Jamaican defender Latanya Wilson continue to develop in the years to come.
Bourdon made her observation after the 20-year-old Jamaican signed a two-year deal that will help the Thunderbirds reinforce their defensive end for the coming Super Netball season in Australia.
“We know Latanya has an amazing X-factor about the way she plays and an innate ability to hunt down the ball,” Bourdon said.
“She showed great signs in 2021 and we know she'll only continue to grow going forward. She fit in with the playing group incredibly well and will be an asset for our side in 2022 and 2023.”
Wilson showcased her athleticism and versatility in her first season in the Super Netball league, moving across all three defensive positions – goalkeeper, goal defender and wing defender.
Wilson grew in confidence across the season and developed strong connections in the defensive end.
Wilson joins fellow defender Matilda Garrett, midcourter Maisie Nankivell and attacker Georgie Horjus in signing on for next season.
