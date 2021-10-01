Sunshine Girls set for Vitality Roses Reunited Series in England

JAMAICA'S Sunshine Girls are set to face England's Vitality Roses in a three-match netball Vitality Roses Reunited Series this November and December in England.

Subject to travel restrictions, the Connie Francis-coached Jamaica will meet England in game one on Sunday, November 28 at the Copper Box Arena in London. Games two and three will be played at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Saturday and Sunday, December 4 and 5, 2021.

The Vitality Roses Reunited Series comes after the previously planned contest between the Sunshine Girls and the Vitality Roses was postponed in January 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions in place between the two countries.

These fixtures give the Sunshine Girls and their coaching staff the opportunity to continue preparations for the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham in 2022, where they will seek to improve on their third place finish in 2018.

This series will also give the Jamaican fans across the world the opportunity to see a full strength squad and some of the most exciting netball talents in the world.

Jamaica's Sunshine Girls Coach Francis said, ”It has been challenging for us as a team, collectively we are up to the task. We have a good team and we will do our best.”

Jess Thirlby, head coach of the Vitality Roses team said, “This is going to be an exciting series for the Vitality Roses and our fans, and is an important part of our preparation for next year's Commonwealth Games. We've missed getting out there in front of a home crowd and this will be an incredible opportunity to play a top team whilst reuniting both the Roses players and our supporters.”

Meanwhile, David Parsons, performer director at England Netball, added: “We are grateful to everyone in the Jamaican camp for working closely with us to reschedule the fixtures after our games couldn't go ahead earlier this year. We know Jamaica will bring everything to the court and be a part of a brilliant spectacle of netball.”

Prior to that series, the Sunshine Girls will play Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica's National Men's team in a tri-series later this month. The men's team replaces South Africa, which made a late withdrawal from the series.

The Jamaican training squad for the Vitality Roses Reunited Series is Romelda Aiken, Jhaniele Fowler, Shanice Beckford, Rebecca Robinson, Gezelle Allison, Amanda Pinkey, Adean Thomas, Khadijah Williams, Nicole Dixon, Shadian Hemmings, Shannika Johnson, Shamera Sterling, Paula Ann Burton, Malysha Kelly, Jadie-ann Dehaney, Latanya Wilson, Jodi-Ann Ward.