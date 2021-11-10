Super 8 teams resume battle in SDC Wray & Nephew National Community Cricket

The Social Development Commission (SDC) Wray & Nephew National Community Cricket Competition is down to the Super eight teams battling for the 2021 National title.

The games resumed, after a hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions, with a launch ceremony on Saturday at the Chedwin Park Oval in St Catherine.

The games were declared open by Richard Creary, deputy chairman of the Social Development Commission board in a ceremony which included attendees Pavel Smith; marketing manager, J Wray and Nephew Limited; Dr Dwayne Vernon, executive director of the SDC; Wilfred Heaven, president of Jamaica Cricket Association and Norman Malcolm, president of the Jamaica Cricket Umpires Association.

Paradise Cricket Club cruised past Old Harbour in the opening match of the quarter-final on Saturday. Paradise needed only 11.3 overs to chase down the runs set by Old Harbour who could only muster 97-7 in their 20 overs at bat.

Damion Walliston (38) and Ronville Brown (21) top scored for Old Harbour as they struggled to cope with the bowling of Jomo Thompson, who took four wickets for 24 runs in his spell of four overs, while Anthony Mitchell and Shahid Crooks picked up a wicket each for the winners.

Paradise made light work of the total as Paul Palmer (41) and Shanda Francis (37) set up the win at 98-2 as they won by eight wickets with eight and a half overs to spare. Rohan Francis took the two Paradise wickets to fall, finishing with figures of two for 31 from 3.3 overs.

In the second game of the afternoon, Orange Cricket Club were bundled out for 85 runs by Links United Cricket Club who then eased to victory at 87-2 in just 11.1 overs.

Just like in the opening game, the team batting first struggled to get runs as Andre Brown (18), Richardo Dewar (15) and Zavier Hutchinson (10) were the only batsmen to get into double figures for Orange CC.

Tian Jarrett did the most damage with the ball for Links as he took 3-15 from his four overs, while Amoi Campbell was the next best bowler with 2-4 from 1.2 overs.

Othneil Pennant top scored for Links in their turn at bat with 37, while Marlon Johnson supported him with 28.

Pavel Smith was pleased with the commitment of all parties involved in the tournament. “It is a happy occasion to see us get back to play. Thank you to the hard working SDC team led by Dr Dwayne Vernon, players, coordinators, workers and everyone putting great energy in this tournament. I extend a big thank-you for your hard work and dedication,” he declared during his presentation at the launch ceremony.

At the same venue on Sunday, Fairfield United got the better of Sherwood Forest as they won by six wickets.

Sherwood Forest made 94-8 from their 20 overs with Carl Brissett (20) and Lerone Tyrell (19) leading with the bat for the team from Portland. Ryon Edwards with 2-19 from four overs and and Sanjay Walker with two for 20 from three overs, were the leading wicket takers for Fairfield.

Triston Coleman with 43 not out and Sherton Allen, 19, were the leading run getters for Fairfield in their six-wicket win. Raymond Hanson, Carl Brissett and Orlando Drysdale all took a wicket each for Sherwood Forest.

In the final game of the weekend, Race Course easily climbed over Johnson Mountain as they chased the lowest target of the round.

Johnson Mountain could only muster 77 runs as they were bowled out on the final delivery in the 19th over.

Chavaska Malichi led the way for Johnson Mountain with 29 runs while Chavon Brown chipped in with 19 runs. No other batsman made double figures for the losing team.

Albert Gopie led the way with the ball for Race Course, picking up three for 22 from four overs, while Dwight Stewart had two for five from two overs.

Wayne Davis led the run chase for Race Course as he top scored with a polished 36 to set up the win for his team.

As he did with the bat, Chavaska Malichi also led with the ball for Johnson Mountain, taking two wickets for four runs from 1.1 overs to register the best individual performance of the weekend.

The competition will continue this weekend at the Trelawny Multi-purpose Stadium.