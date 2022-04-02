Super Clayton twins sidelined from Champs 200m

There will be just one clash between the Clayton twins of Edwin Allen High and Brianna Lyston of Hydel at next week's Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at National Stadium as the siblings have not been entered in the girls' Class One 200-m event.

The sisters — Tina, the World Athletics Under-20 champion over the 100m and her sister Tia, who was part of the gold medal-wining relay team in Nairobi, Kenya, last year — were conspicuously absent from the 200m list that was published by the event organisers on Friday.

Michael Dyke, the head coach of Edwin Allen, told the Jamaica Observer that they had no intentions of entering the twins in both events given their depth of talent in Class One and with an eye on the long season still to come.

With the Carifta Games to come a week later and the Penn Relays at the end of April, Dyke said, “We have to plan with care, its a long season and we have to protect our interests.”

The decision to keep both Claytons out of the 200m came as a surprise to many fans and members of the media who were expecting a clash between them and Lyston, the latter being the World Under-20 leader in both the 100m and 200m with 11.14 seconds and 22.66 seconds, respectively.

“This decision was made a long time ago,” Dyke said Friday. “As a matter of fact, from last year. We have enough strength and depth in Class One for us to make this decision,” he added.

Bethany Bridge, who was second behind Rusea's High's Aaliyah Francis, and Brandy Hall, who was sixth, will be Edwin Allen's representatives in the event this year, and Dyke said they were confident of getting points.

“We have just one Class One girl who will be doubling, Serena Cole, and that is because she is doing both [horizontal] jumps,” Dyke said.

Keeping both Claytons out of the 200m, which would have resulted in the girls running three additional races, means they will be fresh for the 4x100m relays and the record of 44.17 seconds set by another Edwin Allen team in 2014 will be in danger.

