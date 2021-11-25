Super Six ladies take aim at Fast and Furious

THE high-flying Super Six all-female shooting team will this Saturday make their entry into practical pistol shooting when they participate in the Fast and Furious competition at the Jamaica Rifle Association (JRA) on Mountain View Avenue.

Action gets going with a ceremonial gunshot start at 9:30 pm.

Comprising four members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, a former flight attendant and a forensic scientist, the women created a storm last month when they dominated a field comprising a number of male teams at the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) Round-up Twickenham Park, St Catherine.

Team leader Detective Corporal Sasha-Gay Mullings said that practical pistol shooting is where they really want to make their mark because it encompasses almost every aspect of pistol shooting.

“At present, we will not be able to beat most of the shooters at JRA because it is their sport and they are good at it. However, we are not here to participate we are here to compete,” she said.

Mullings, along with Kayla Keane, Shayon Francis and Sheresa Solan — who many believe are probably the best female shooters in JCF at the moment — are on a path to create history. It will be the first time policewomen will take part in competitive shooting in Jamaica.

Their Coach Anthony “TJ” Johnson said while that is good, he is focusing on the bigger picture of getting them prepared for international competition.

According to Johnson, these ladies have the dedication and potential although they are fairly new to shooting.

“In a few weeks they have come a far way, and if they put in the work required of them, the possibilities are endless,” said Johnson.