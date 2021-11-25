Super Six ladies take aim at Fast and Furious

Super Six ladies take aim at Fast and FuriousThursday, November 25, 2021
|
THE high-flying Super Six all-female shooting team will this Saturday make their entry into practical pistol shooting when they participate in the Fast and Furious competition at the Jamaica Rifle Association (JRA) on Mountain View Avenue.
Action gets going with a ceremonial gunshot start at 9:30 pm.
Comprising four members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, a former flight attendant and a forensic scientist, the women created a storm last month when they dominated a field comprising a number of male teams at the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) Round-up Twickenham Park, St Catherine.
Team leader Detective Corporal Sasha-Gay Mullings said that practical pistol shooting is where they really want to make their mark because it encompasses almost every aspect of pistol shooting.
“At present, we will not be able to beat most of the shooters at JRA because it is their sport and they are good at it. However, we are not here to participate we are here to compete,” she said.
Mullings, along with Kayla Keane, Shayon Francis and Sheresa Solan — who many believe are probably the best female shooters in JCF at the moment — are on a path to create history. It will be the first time policewomen will take part in competitive shooting in Jamaica.
Their Coach Anthony “TJ” Johnson said while that is good, he is focusing on the bigger picture of getting them prepared for international competition.
According to Johnson, these ladies have the dedication and potential although they are fairly new to shooting.
“In a few weeks they have come a far way, and if they put in the work required of them, the possibilities are endless,” said Johnson.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy