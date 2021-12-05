Superb Russell 90 helps seal title for Gladiators

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirate (CMC) — West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell smashed a scintillating unbeaten 90 to fire Deccan Gladiators to the capture of the Abu Dhabi T10, with a commanding 56-run victory over Dwayne Bravo's Delhi Bulls here yesterday.

Opening the innings at Zayed Cricket Stadium after Gladiators were asked to bat first in the final, Russell lashed nine fours and seven sixes in a Man-of-the-Match 32-ball knock which lifted his side to 159 without loss of their ten overs.

He was partnered in the unbroken opening stand by Englishman Tom Kohler-Cadmore whose 59 not out came from 28 deliveries and included three fours and five sixes.

Jamaican Russell belted his half-century off just 18 balls, reaching the milestone with a boundary to third man off Barbados left-arm seamer Dominic Drakes whose two overs went for 33 runs.

Russell also had his way with West Indies fast bowler Romario Shepherd, helping to plunder 21 runs from his second over and also ripped apart ageing West Indies seamer Ravi Rampaul in the ninth over which leaked 23 runs.

Shepherd sent down two overs for 29 runs while Rampaul's two-over spell gushed 38 runs.

In reply, Guyana and West Indies left-hander Chandrapaul Hemraj stroked 42 off 20 deliveries but Bulls stuttered to 103 for seven from their ten overs.

He punched two fours and five sixes but was one of only three specialist batsmen in double figures and the only to pass 14.

West Indies pacer Odean Smith was excellent, taking two for 20, out-of-favour West Indies left-hander Sherfane Rutherford one of his victims with a first-ball 'duck'.

Drakes (0), Shepherd (9) and Bravo (0) all failed to make any impression with the bat.

In the third place play-off, the West Indies pair of Johnson Charles (17) and Andre Fletcher (6) both failed as Bangla Tigers finished level on 98 to force a tie with Team Abu Dhabi.

However, Team Abu Dhabi were declared winners courtesy of the higher placing in the points table