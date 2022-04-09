Supreme Song, the Anthony Nunes-conditioned highly-rated three-year-old chestnut colt, returns after a near five-month break, still he is favoured to win the $920,000 Association of Jamaican Farriers' Trophy feature race at Caymanas Park today.

Bred by Sensational Slam out of the Wizard of Gold mare Red Gold, which makes him a half-brother to former top-class runner Toona Ciliata, Supreme Song last raced on November 13 of last year over six furlongs (1,200m). Then he was installed as the 4/5 favourite, finishing second by five lengths to Power in a time of 1:14.0.

Owned by Chevan Maharaj, Supreme Song has been timely prepared for his re-entry, and with nothing special around, he could set the record straight and open his account in fine style.

The likes of Get A Pepsi and Mila's All That could keep him honest throughout the race, but neither of the two has the class nor talent to take down Supreme Song here.

The race is for native-bred three-year-old maidens going six furlongs (1,200m) and is positioned as the ninth of 10 races on the day, with a post time of 4:50 pm. First race is at 12:05 pm.

Supreme Song comes into this race with two nice gallops under his girth to signal his readiness. On Monday, March 28, Supreme Song galloped five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m) in a smooth 1:08.3, with the last five furlongs (1,000m) done in 1:01.2 running alongside Shafowfax.

Then, on Sunday, April 3, he cantered out of the chute, galloping five furlongs in 1:02.4. However, Supreme Song lost that exercise to stablemate Wowza, who was timed at 1:01.4. Supreme Song is fit and ready and should easily brush aside rivals here to get his Classic campaign under way with a victory.

Get A Pepsi ( Blue Pepsi Lodge – Getupstandup) has been competitive thus far, with his last two runs being third-place efforts. The chestnut gelding, trained by Patrick Fong, should run well again with consideration given that he was declared a late non-starter (sick) on March 27. He races with first time Lasix here.

Milla's All That, bred by Bern Identity – Salty Talk, already has three runs under her girth, finishing third, second, and then a disappointing fifth. The Ian Parsard-trainee is poised for another good run and should be watched closely.

KP Choice is another runner in the line-up that could do well under given circumstances. The Nasheet – Drop Them offspring finished second behind Stomp The Rhythm when travelling six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m) on March 27. KP Choice should use his speed to great effect and go home earning.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Omron/Tocatbetheglory/Always Vigorous

Race 2) Double Diva/talona/Power Ranking

Race 3) Sudden Flight/Speechless/Formal Gladiator

Race 4) Mamasharondarling/Faulyna Forever/Adwa

Race 5) Run Jaya Run/Supreme Star/Quanna

Race 6) Mirabilis/Burning Red/Custer

Race 7) Unruly Gyal/Perfect Brew/Madelyn's Sunshine

Race 8) JJ Warrior/King Antholew/Maya

Race 9) Supreme Song/Milla's All That/Get A Pepsi

Race 10) Anngelos/Sheboom/Better Best