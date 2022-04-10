Supreme Song delivers high notes in 'Park' feature

DESPITE the outright win by Supreme Song i n the Association of Jamaican Farriers' Trophy feature call, it was the combination of owner Carlton Watson, trainer Jason DaCosta and jockey Anthony Thomas that stole the limelight on the 10-race card at Caymanas Park on Saturday.

Both Watson and DaCosta won three races each, while Thomas rode a brilliant four-timer on the day dedicated to the farriers.

The trio teamed up to win with Double Diva in the second race, named in honour of Morris Kennedy, Sudden Flight in the third race named in honour of Nigel Robinson, and first-time starter Madelyn's Sunshine in the seventh race named in honour of Craig Thompson, president of Farriers' Associtaion.

Double Diva, a four-year-old, American-bred, chestnut filly making a return to competitive racing from a nearly eight-month break, slammed rivals by 8 ¼ lengths going five furlongs straight (1,000m) in a smooth time of 58.1. Second went to Power Ranking (Oneil Mulling) and third went to Will The Conquerer (Chris Mamdeen).

Also going down the straight course at four and a half furlongs (900m), Sudden Flight came from behind horses to win by 10 ¼ lengths in a record time of 53.3 seconds, erasing the previous mark of 53.4. Speechles (Javaniel Patterson) was second and A Seh Soup (Youville Pinnock) third.

Madelyn's Sunshine, traveling five furlongs on the round course, surrounded horses at the top of the lane and went on to win by a length and a half in a decent time of 1:00.3. Perfect Brew (Robert Halledeen) came home in second place and Gilbert (Shane Richardson) finished third.

Thomas, the man from the banana parish of St Mary, won aboard Quanna in the fifth race for trainer Donovan Plummer for his four-timer. Quanna, competing in the event named in honour of Shane Smith, destroyed rivals by 21 lengths over six furlongs (1,200m) , winning ahead of Euphoria (Hakeem Pottinger) and Run Jaya Run (Dane Nelson) in 1:16.3.

Meanwhile, Supreme Song ( Sensational Slam–Red Gold) just held on in the finish to win the native-bred three-year-olds Maiden Condition Race over six furlongs.

Trained by Anthony Nunes and ridden by Shane Ellis, Supreme Song got the better of Get A Pepsi (Hakeem Pottinger) by a neck in a time of 1:15.1. Third in the event went to Mila's All That (Dane Dawkins).

Racing continues on the Easter weekend when, for the first time, races will be run on three consecutive days — Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

— Ruddy Allen