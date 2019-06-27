Surgery a success, says Andre Russell

MANCHESTER, England — West Indies superstar cricketer Andre Russell underwent a successful knee operation yesterday and is recovering in hospital.

On Tuesday, the Jamaica Observer broke the story that Russell was scheduled for keyhole surgery on his left knee after pulling out of the West Indies team competing in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

“Surgery was a success, thanks for the kind words from everyone,” was the statement on the 31-year-old's Instagram page. The post was accompanied by a photo with the Jamaican in a hospital bed giving the thumbs up with his right hand.

The operation was carried out at the Oaklands Hospital, located in Salford, several miles outside central Manchester.

In the exclusive interview with the Observer, Russell had said he is considering a similar surgery on the other knee in the future.

Russell, who has suffered from problematic knees in recent years, was limited to playing in four of the West Indies' first six games at the tournament.

He regularly expressed knee discomfort while batting, bowling and fielding, and on a number of occasions he went off the field to get treatment.

Renowned for his power hitting, pace bowling and athletic fielding, he was a key member of the West Indies team that won the 2016 Twenty20 World Cup in India,

But Russell, who has played one Test, 56 One-Day Internationals and 47 T20Is, was an injury concern ahead of the 2019 50-over tournament due to his dodgy knees.

Earlier this year he missed ODI matches against England in the Caribbean due to sore knees after he was named in the squad for the latter part of that series.

However, West Indies selectors could not overlook his outstanding batting form during this season's Indian Premier League.

Russell did enjoy some success in England, taking five wickets though not completing his full complement of 10 overs in any game. But he was underwhelming with the bat, tallying only 36 runs in three innings, and was not as explosive in the field.

Russell is replaced in the 15-man squad by Sunil Ambris, a batsman from St Vincent.

Ambris, 26, has played six ODIs and was a member of the West Indies reserve squad for the World Cup.

— Sanjay Myers