SVREL signs contract for construction of new tote board at Caymanas Park

Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) has signed a contract with Kencasa Construction and Project Management Limited to commence the building of its new tote board at Caymanas Park.

The tote board which was demolished in February of this year will be upgraded to a $100m digital screen.

Racing Director Denzil Williams says the new digital screen will improve the operations at the track which has been without a tote board since August 2019.

“This new digital screen will certainly offer our fans greater visibility while races are going on. It will also open the door for sponsorship and advertisements which are long overdue,” he said during the ground-breaking ceremony. The new digital screen will provide all the information of the usual tote board such as odds and pools. In addition, it will display animation, videos and simulations that will enhance the punters' experience.

Revenue generator

SVREL General Manager Lorna Gooden says advertising is one of the ways in which the digital screen will be used for revenue generation. The 60ft x 40ft wide main screen has two side panels for ads of 60ft x 14ft wide each.

“It will also be a revenue generator as it allows us to provide advertising opportunities for companies who want to access the wide, far-reaching customer base of Caymanas Park. It is a great tool to promote their products and services here and overseas,” she said.

The long-awaited digital screen is set to be completed by the end of this year. The project also includes building additional bathrooms and new storage areas.