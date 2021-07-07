Swaby scores on first start, eyes Golden Boot

Francois Swaby celebrated his first start of the season for Mount Pleasant Football Academy by scoring the winner and only goal of the game, against his former club Humble Lion FC, on Saturday.

The 1-0 win for Mount Pleasant moved them up to four points following their 0-0 draw with Tivoli Gardens FC in the opening game the 2020-2021 season.

Not only was Swaby scoring his first goal of the season, but it was also the first one scored by his club as they seek their first hold on the Jamaica Premier League title.

Mount Pleasant should have been way out of sight of Humble Lion by the time Swaby scored in the 68th minute but two fine saves by Mikhail Harrison from the penalty spot, plus a string of other saves from the veteran keeper, kept the Andrew Price-coached team in the contest.

Harrison first saved from Leonard Rankine, diving to his right to stop the shot after he committed the foul that led to the first spot kick, before saving Kemar Beckford's spot kick as well, diving to his left to keep that shot out.

However, despite the missed efforts from the penalty spot, among other squandered opportunities, Swaby said that his team never lost faith that they would get the win.

“In the first half we created a lot of chances, but we didn't put them away, so we weren't very pleased, but we kept fighting until we got the goal.

“We stuck together. We didn't panic because we knew we were creating chances, so it's only a matter of time that we would score,” Swaby insisted.

As for scoring against his old haunt is concerned, the striker said it was just a part of his job, something he is paid to do.

“It's just football, it's my job. Anywhere I go, I try to do my best. It's just my career, I do what I have to do.”

After squandering numerous chances and failing to score against Tivoli Gardens, it came as relief to both the club and Swaby, that they were finally able to find the back of the net, which also meant securing three valuable points in the end.

“It's very important to get off the mark because we have been playing well, we just haven't been scoring. We got one today and we got the victory, so it's very good.”

He is hoping that he can go on a goal-scoring run that will put him in good stead for the Golden Boot at the end of the season, a prize he is yet to win in his premier league career.

“I would like to get the Golden Boot. Probably scoring one a game, possibly,” he explained.