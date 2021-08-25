Sweet Majesty tipped to reign in Caymanas Park feature

Sweet Majesty , who was just short of the frame when finishing in fifth place behind She's A Wonder in the recent Jamaica Oaks, should have no problem in this easier task and could lead home rivals in the Caymanas Park 1959 feature event at the races today.

Going 10 furlongs (2,000m) in the fillies' Classic (Jamaica Oaks) on August 7, Sweet Majesty was prominent throughout the race, turning for home in second place behind She's A Wonder, but weakened in deep stretch to finish 6 1/4 lengths behind the winner.

This reduction in journey to one mile (1,600m) in the Restricted Allowance 11 event for three-year-olds and upwards (non-winners of two) should suit Sweet Majesty every inch of the way and should be the one to beat here.

The race, which carries a purse of $900,000, is the second to last event on the nine-race card with a post time of 4:30 pm.

By all indications, it won't be an easy assignment for the Edward Stanberry-conditioned Sweet Majesty as the likes of King Antholew, Three Times Luck, Sir John, It's A Boy, and Labycka should put in competitive runs for top honours.

King Antholew ran very well on August 7 when finishing fourth by 3 ½ lengths behind American-bred I Am Fred at 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). With the extension in journey and with I Am Fred returning last Saturday to win again, King Antholew's winning stocks have soared.

Three Times Lucky also gave a good account of herself when finishing just 2 ¾ lengths in fourth place behind Chandra's Law, Badgyalriri, and Vanessa over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) on August 9. Three Times Lucky should have stripped fitter for that effort with the distance to her liking.

Sir John has done nothing in his last three runs at this level, but was a winner over this distance when breaking his maiden on May 8 in a time of 1:43.2. If Sir John can reproduce that effort then he is capable enough of landing a blow, plus he is refreshed and should be given another chance.

It's A Boy finished a close-up third behind stablemates I Am Fred and Baton Rouge over 6 ½ furlongs on August 7. Given this extra furlong, It's A Boy could run the favourite close.

Labycka was expected to give a better account of herself when finishing eighth in the Jamaica Oaks by 29 lengths. However, Labycka was an impressive winner prior – winning by 9 ½ lengths in a time of 1:27.2 over 7 furlongs on July 12. Labycka is not to be taken lightly in a race of this nature.

Also on tap is the top-rated three-year-old and upward Overnight Allowance event going the minimum trip on the round course at five furlongs (1,000m).

Money Monster, Go Deh Girl, Stranger Danger, Drummer Boy, and Victory Turn are the main contenders.

Victory Turn, the five-year-old American-bred bay mare, trained by Gary Crawford and ridden by Javaniel Patterson, is tipped to win the $1-million event.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) War Of The Roses/Sweet Renisha/Another

Cookie

Race 2) The Final Blue/Little Red/ King Livity

Race 3) Indy Arazi/April Spirit/Pinders Valley

Race 4) Dee Danger/Mr Ambassador/Stanislaus

Race 5) Unruly Boss/Ballatelli/Diamond In The Sky

Race 6) Kingswood/Mr Lyndhurst/General

Mubaraak

Race 7) Sky Zone/Mule Train/Ruds D Indian

Race 8) Sweet Majesty/Sir John/Three Times Lucky

Race 9) Victory Turn/Go Deh Girl/Stranger Danger