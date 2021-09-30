Swim officials' training gets thumbs up

Officials are an essential part of FINA and the world of aquatics as they have the task of applying the international-standard officiating rules.

It is against this backdrop that FINA, the global body responsible for water sports, provides training and certification for officials, judges and referees in all six aquatic disciplines — swimming, open-water swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming and high diving.

Jamaica, for the first time, recently hosted one such school for officials, via the virtual space as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, and by all indications, the three-day exercise was a resounding success with a number of officials being certified.

The goal of FINA Schools is to increase the number of certified technical officials and enhance the quality of the existing ones and create a uniform pattern of interpretation and application of rules across all disciplines.

In order to be eligible to officiate in FINA events, technical officials must attend a FINA School in their respective discipline and pass a certification exam.

Of the 108 registered participants, from the Caribbean and South American region, Jamaica had 16 representatives.

Trinidad and Tobago, St Lucia, Barbados, Peru, Aruba, and Turks and Caicos Islands were some of the countries represented.

Georgia Sinclair, vice-president of the Aquatic Sports of Jamaica Association (ASAJ) in charge of swimming, welcomed the initiative.

Sinclair pointed out that the FINA School was more wide-ranging in terms of presentation and certification, as opposed to the clinic, which is used to provide training through courses led by an expert.

“I thought the school went well in terms of numbers. The fact that it was hosted online certainly allowed for more participants and the discussions were quite robust. It provided an opportunity for persons who are new as technical officials to grasp what is required as it relates to FINA rules ensuring that the right decisions are made as it relates to timekeeping, stroke and turn judging and certainly for the referees as well.

“These schools ensure a uniformed approach as it relates to the interpretation and application of FINA rules across the swimming discipline with the ultimate aim of enhancing the quality of officiating,” Sinclair told the Jamaica Observer.

“The benefit of having a mixed class of experienced and new persons is that for the experienced officials, it was more of a refresher for them but it is important because the FINA School provides and set the necessary competencies for those experienced officials to become eligible to officiate at FINA events and those are like World championships and so on,” she added.

Rory Alvaranga, head coach of Kaizen Swim Club which had participants in the class, also lauded the presentation by Canadian lecturer Bill Hogan.

“It was a very good presentation, this is my third time doing these officials' school and each presenter brings something different and more unique about it, so you are always learning.

“The group was taught and refreshed in uniformed command like the series of short whistles from the referee signalling swimmers to get ready for a race. Then the next long whistle gives the command for swimmers to take to the starting blocks and so on. So it was just well done, hosted by Jamaica, requested by ASAJ, so kudos to them and Georgia Sinclair for requesting this,” Alvaranga explained.

Arlett Campbell of Sailfish Swim Club based in Montego Bay was among the newly certified FINA deck officials.

“The online format was very instructive. It provided an opportunity for us to learn in the comfort of our homes or work environment and the resources provided on the platform also allowed for proper revision. I am excited to go on the deck at the upcoming meets to get the practical experience needed for even more efficient officiating,” she noted.

Campbell, who has been a long-time timekeeper at various local meets, believes it is important for the ASAJ to nurture and encourage initiatives such as these that create an environment for learning and exchange of knowledge.

“Especially in sports since it encompasses youth development. Many persons that were there were persons who were already officials, and this was indicative of the benefits of the initiative assisting us to remain relevant and to keep pivoting with the times,” said Campbell, who is the first swimming official from western Jamaica.

