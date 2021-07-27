Swimmer Keanan Dols sets sights on 200m individual medley

TOKYO, Japan — Jamaica's swimmer Keanan Dols is now setting his sights on a better performance in the 200m individual medley (IM) after he failed to advance from the heats of the men's 200m butterfy here on Monday night (Monday morning Jamaica time).

The 22-year-old took the experience in stride and was all smiles when he spoke with the Jamaica Observer shortly after finishing third in heat one inside the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

“It's a great feeling to compete at the Olympics and officially being an Olympian now,” he beamed at first.

However, he transformed into being more circumspect as the interview continued.

“Time wasn't quite what I had hoped, but it was still a really good race and I'm happy. Wish it could have been faster, but it is what it is.”

Drawn in lane three in heat one, the University of Pennsylvania standout proved competitive for most of the way, swimming among the top competitors before finishing in 2:00.25 minutes, behind Syria's Ayman Kelzi in 1:59.57 minutes, and Iran's Martin Balsini in 1:59.97 minutes.

His effort was good enough only for 34th place overall, well outside the top 16 places for the semi-finals.

“A little bit off my best time which is 2:00.03 minutes. Still a good swim but not what I had hoped,” he said.

He added: “First one out of the way, my IM is the better event of the two, so looking forward to doing that in two days.”

Dols is drawn in lane four of heat one set to go off at 7.54 pm (5.54 am Jamaica time). He enters this heat with the fast time of 2:02.15 minutes.

The world record of 1:54.00 minutes was set by American Ryan Lochte in 2011, while the Olympic record of 1:54.23 minutes was set at the Beijing Olympic in 2008 by compatriot Michael Phelps.

Until Wednesday night, Jamaica's national record holder plans to “get a good night's sleep, get some food, tomorrow (Tuesday), come in and do a nice easy swim and just relax”.

