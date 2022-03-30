Swimming boss Lyn lauds Mayberry for investing in grass roots

President of the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ) Martin Lyn has lauded Mayberry Investments Limited for its continued commitment to the growth and development of the country's young sensations through the annual All-Island Swim Meet.

Lyn's toast to Mayberry Investments came as the company prepares to host the 24th edition of the two-day meet, which is expected to attract over 700 swimmers from all walks of life at the National Aquatic Centre in Kingston on the weekend.

The Mayberry Swim Meet, which began in 1999 as the investment company's way of contributing to the development of swimming in Jamaica, has evolved into the largest swim meet nationally and continues to pave the way for many top-notch Jamaican swimmers such as now-retired five-time Olympian Alia Atkinson.

“The ASAJ is proud and pleased to have Mayberry Investments continue with their sponsorship of the All-Island Swim Meet which has been integral to the growth of the sport and more importantly, to a number of swimmers honing their skills and going on to represent the country on the regional and international stages,” Lyn told the Jamaica Observer.

“So we tip our hats to Mayberry who are the longest single sponsor of a swim meet for the ASAJ and we are delighted that they have continued supporting aquatics in Jamaica. This meet has been a staple on our calendar and like the athletes we are excited about what is to come, and again can't express our gratitude enough to Mayberry,” he added during the event's launch at the National Aquatic Centre on Tuesday.

Action for this year's staging gets under way on Friday with high and tertiary institutions doing battle, before primary and preparatory schools bring the curtains down on Saturday.

Over 41 schools, some from as far as the western end of the island, are expected to grace the Aquatic Centre across the two days.

“Most of the swimmers have been training and our athletes always excel at Mayberry meet so I can almost guarantee that records will be broken over the two days.

“At the last staging, some 17 individual records and four relay records were broken, and so we are delighted and look forward to two days of great swimming and excitement,” said Lyn.

Meanwhile, Mayberry CEO Gary Peart reaffirmed his company's commitment to the development of sports in Jamaica, while noting the importance of the event in empowering the nation's youth.

First Rock Group, Lasco Financial Services Limited, Lasco Distributors Group, Pure Country and IronRock Insurance Company Limited are also a part of the all-star sponsorship cast.

“Through initiatives like these we can positively impact communities,” Peart said.

“This event is not only about young athletes competing. We host this event each year in hopes of inspiring students to be the best versions of themselves, and we want to instil passion, discipline and determination that they can apply to all areas of their lives,” he noted.

— Sherdon Cowan