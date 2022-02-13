T&T in nerve-jangling three-wicket win over Scorpions

TAROUBA, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago flirted with danger here Saturday before pulling off a nerve-jangling three-wicket victory over Jamaica Scorpions on the final day of their opening-round match in the regional first-class championship.

Resuming the morning at the Brian Lara Stadium on 22 without loss in pursuit of a straightforward 81 for victory, the home side capitulated and needed rookie opener Keagan Simmons' top score of 38, and Captain Imran Khan's cool head in order to get over the line.

Comfortably placed on 57 for two at one stage, Red Force lost five wickets for 12 runs in a difficult period as off-spinner Jamie Merchant (3-18), fast bowler Marquino Mindley (2-3), and left-armed spinner Patrick Harty (2-21) combined to wreck the innings.

There were little signs of the drama to unfold when left-handed Isaiah Rajah shouldered arms to Mindley and was lbw without adding to his overnight eight at 34 for one.

And, even when Test wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva edged low to John Campbell at first slip in Mindley's next over at 40 for two, Red Force's still appeared on course for a fairly uncomplicated win.

However, the strife started when Jason Mohammed's extravagant drive at Merchant found the edge and was taken by Jermaine Blackwood at slip and Jyd Goolie followed in the next over without scoring, bowled by Harty.

Yannic Cariah (1) fell to a leg-side catch behind off Merchant with a run added at 59 for five and Simmons' 82-ball vigil, which included five fours, ended at 60 for six when he edged to Blackwood at slip to give Merchant his third wicket.

Bryan Charles' demise for five, bowled missing an ungainly heave at Harty, sent further chills through the innings before Captain Imran Khan (10 not out) eased the tension.

Meanwhile, Guyana Harpy Eagles held their nerve to seal a tense one-wicket win over Windward Islands Volcanoes in a dramatic climax to their opening round match.

In another match, Barbados Pride defeated Leeward Islands Hurricanes by four wickets at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Scores: LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 172 for nine decl. (Devon Thomas 58, Kieran Powell 43, Jahmar Hamilton 29; Keon Harding 4-42, Jonathan Carter 2-9) and 346 (Devon Thomas 112, Keacy Carty 55, Jahmar Hamilton 47, Jeremiah Louis 44; Ramon Simmons 4-64, Kraigg Brathwaite 2-7)

BARBADOS PRIDE 324 (Shamar Springer 91, Shane Dowrich 86, Kraigg Brathwaite 29; Rahkeem Cornwall 4-99, Colin Archibald 3-47) and 195 for six (Jonathan Carter 71 not out, Raymon Reifer 45, Kraigg Brathwaite 29; Jeremiah Louis 4-50)

Scoreboard

SCORPIONS 1st Innings 141

RED FORCE 1st Innings 273

SCORPIONS 2nd Innings 212

RED FORCE 2nd Innings (Target: 81)

(overnight 22 without loss)

K Simmons c Blackwood b Merchant 38

I Rajah lbw b Mindley 8

+J Da Silva c Campbell b Mindley 6

J Mohammed c Blackwood b Merchant 4

J Goolie b Harty 0

Y Cariah c wkp Morrison b Merchant 1

*Imran Khan not out 12

B Charles b Harty 5

A Phillip not out 2

Extras (N/A) 5

TOTAL (7 wkts, 34.4 overs) 81

Fall of wickets: 1-34, 2-40, 3-57, 4-58, 5-59, 6-60, 7-69

Bowling: Gordon 7-0-36-0, Mindley 8-6-3-2 ,Merchant 10.4-6-18-3, Harty 9-3-21-2

Result: Red Force won by three wickets.